Higgsfield Launches Similarity-Scoring Tool for Responsible AI Use in Media and Entertainment

As the generative AI industry matures, Higgsfield is taking an important step towards equipping creators and studios with a new tool designed to help assess potential similarity with characters, celebrity likeness, and brands.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higgsfield , the AI-native video and image platform for professional creators, announced the launch of a similarity-scoring feature for Team Plan customers. The tool evaluates AI-generated content and flags potential visual similarities to celebrity likenesses, characters, brand logos, and other potential intellectual property.

Higgsfield's Content Scoring System

The feature arrives as Higgsfield's platform scales rapidly into commercial production. The company has doubled its user base in under two months, surpassing 20 million users, with a growing share of usage now coming from production teams running commercial campaigns. As AI-generated content moves deeper into professional workflows and elite festivals, creators and teams are increasingly expected to consider similarity, likeness, and whether a generated asset may resemble something protected.

Despite this rapid mainstream adoption, the lack of standardized safeguards remains a bottleneck for wider commercial use. Recognizing this industry-wide challenge, Higgsfield is introducing new features that empower users to make safer choices when using AI generated assets.

The new tool evaluates generated content and assigns it a similarity score to help users identify potential conflicts. Going beyond basic detection, Higgsfield's system is designed to be more nuanced than existing market solutions. The feature evaluates content to known properties, including:

Characters from popular movies, TV, and video games (e.g., Harry Potter, Spider-Man).

Likeness of public figures, including stylistic alterations (e.g., a celebrity rendered in unusual forms or wearing obscuring props).

Brand logos and text assets, such as trademarked taglines.

Famous artworks and distinct visual concepts.

Cinematic signatures, such as distinct visual styles associated with specific directors or films (e.g., Wes Anderson, Denis Villeneuve, Alfred Hitchcock).

Audio content, such as music and other audio content incorporated into video output.

To validate the system's efficacy, the Higgsfield Research Team conducted internal benchmark studies across diverse datasets of AI-generated and reference media. In video detection, Higgsfield's model achieved an 86.6% overall accuracy rate. Higgsfield also significantly reduced false positive rates, flagging incorrect similarities in video only 13.4% of the time.

When a potential similarity is detected, the tool identifies the nature of the similarity, the possible rights holder, and exactly where the similarity occurs in the video. Building on this initiative, Higgsfield has also launched an image model "Soul Cast", which limits image reference uploads, reducing the risk of generating someone else's likeness.

"Generative video is still a new frontier and studios, platforms, and policy experts are all still navigating the complexities of IP and likeness," said Higgsfield CEO Alex Mashrabov. "By activating our content-scoring feature, we give creators a practical way to understand their outputs before final production. We believe that proactive similarity tools like this will soon become standard across the entire generative AI ecosystem."

Higgsfield's initiative reflects a broader company commitment to the ethical and responsible commercialization of AI. For example, the company recently launched the Higgsfield Action Contest with a $500,000 prize pool, accepting nearly 8,800 submissions from all over the world. Content safety is integral to the review process along with originality and storytelling as part of the company's broader approach to building responsibly in this emerging space.

By building tools that empower human creativity while respecting intellectual property, Higgsfield aims to encourage the responsible use of AI technologies.

For more information about Higgsfield's new content-scoring feature, visit https://higgsfield.ai/app/similarity-score.

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native generative video platform built for professional creators, brands, agencies, and marketing teams producing high-fidelity videos at scale. The company develops its own generative video and image models and integrates leading third-party models such as OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo and Nano Banana, Alibaba's WAN, Kuaishou's Kling, Bytedance's Seedream and Seedance, MiniMax, and others into a single, production-ready workflow, allowing teams to select the best model for each creative task without rebuilding pipelines.

SOURCE Higgsfield