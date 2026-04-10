Higgsfield Launches Industry-First Crowdsourced AI TV Pilot Where Influencers Become AI Film Stars

SAN FRANCISCO, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Higgsfield, a fast-scaling AI-native video platform for creators, today announced a series of firsts for AI-generated entertainment. The company is debuting its inaugural pilot episode, Arena Zero, to launch Higgsfield Original Series, a dedicated destination for AI-generated episodic content.

Higgsfield Original Series "Arena Zero" by Aitore Zholdaskali

The sci-fi epic was directed by SXSW and Rotterdam-selected filmmaker Aitore Zholdaskali (Auru, distributed by France's Loco Films). Using Higgsfield's "Soul Cinema" tool, his four-person team executed over 5,000 generations to build hyper-realistic characters and environments where visuals serve the story. Reflecting on the production process, Zholdaskali emphasized the creative freedom the platform provides. "AI is redefining what's possible for independent directors," he explained. "It opens up space to experiment, move faster, and explore ambitious concepts on a scale that once required entire teams and significant resources."

He added "But ultimately, technology won't replace talent. It rewards those who truly understand storytelling, rhythm, and emotion, and reveals those who don't".

The inaugural pilot debuting on Higgsfield Original Series include a sci-fi epic Arena Zero, alongside teasers Spit & Glow, Bucket List, Mother Trucker, Misfortune, Vermin Control Unit, Tails of Steel, Dinoforce, Viking Courier, and Buddy. To determine which of these concepts move forward, Higgsfield is introducing a crowdsourced greenlighting model that invites audiences to watch, vote on, and decide which pilots get developed into full series.

The platform will soon allow anyone to create, submit, and pitch their own pilot concepts with the potential to be greenlit by the community and developed into a full series through support from Higgsfield. Winning concepts will get support and promotion by Higgsfield for full-scale production, distributed across Higgsfield Originals and social media. The model compresses the path from concept to screen and de-risks greenlighting by building an engaged audience before a single full episode is produced.

AI content created on Higgsfield has already generated more than 4 billion views across the Higgsfield channels. This shift in demand is fueling a rapidly expanding creator economy that opens new pathways for how content is inspired, discovered, developed, and promoted. Notably, Higgsfield recently received 8,752 submissions from 139 countries for its AI film competition, featuring the industry's largest prize pool from an independent platform. On the basis of strong demand, Higgsfield is making the move to build a dedicated pilot program for new and original generative AI episodic content with the aim of supporting independent AI filmmakers.

As AI entertainment moves from short-form clips to full episodic series, Higgsfield sees the next wave of on-screen talent coming from the creator economy. While traditional film and TV production continues to rely on trained actors and physical sets. AI-generated content creates a parallel lane, where casting decisions can be instant and reflect real-time audience preferences, visual recognizability, reach and cultural relevance. The creator economy, now valued at over $250 billion globally, has already started to produce that talent pool.

To bring this shift to market responsibly, Higgsfield is introducing an ethical AI Likeness Licensing framework. Recognizable influencers who choose to license their likeness retain full control over which projects they appear in, with transparent compensation and clear attribution built into the platform. This allows them to monetize their personal brand, generate new forms of income, and star in multiple projects simultaneously. For independent creators, this unlocks affordable access to recognizable faces, boosting their content marketability and reach. Higgsfield is already receiving inbound offers from prominent influencers eager to feature their likenesses, and the company plans to actively collaborate with both physical and digital creators for upcoming projects.

Today's announcement coincides with Higgsfield's one-year anniversary. Since launch, the platform has reached users in over 240 countries and independent territories, shipped more than 200 product releases, and crossed a $300 million annual run rate within its first eleven months.

"The entertainment and film economies are being reshaped before our eyes, creating unprecedented opportunities for creators and influencers to become the next breakout stars," said Alex Mashrabov, CEO of Higgsfield. "We're building an end-to-end solution that takes a creator from concept to screen without the traditional gatekeepers. We believe this will unlock a new content economy — one where audiences decide what gets made."

For more information and to vote on pilots, visit https://higgsfield.ai/original-series

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is an AI-native generative video platform built for professional creators, brands, agencies, and marketing teams producing high-fidelity videos at scale. The company develops its own generative video and image models and integrates leading third-party models such as OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo and Nano Banana, Alibaba's WAN, Kuaishou's Kling, Bytedance's Seedream and Seedance, MiniMax, and others into a single, production-ready workflow. This allows teams to seamlessly incorporate the best of image, video and audio models for any creative task.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE Higgsfield