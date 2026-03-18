The Largest AI Film Competition Highlights Emerging Trends in Global AI Filmmaking

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Higgsfield released the results of the largest AI filmmaking competition held by an independent generation platform. Featuring nearly 8,800 submissions from 139 countries and a $500,000 cash prize pool distributed to independent creators, the competition provides a comprehensive snapshot of the demographics, locations, and production models of current AI filmmakers. The competition data suggests a trend that AI is facilitating a parallel production ecosystem increasingly driven by independent filmmakers and creators working outside the traditional studio system. By providing accessible, production-grade generative tools, Higgsfield is actively democratizing the filmmaking process. It empowers anyone with a vision to produce cinematic-quality content regardless of their budget, background, or geographic location.

Higgsfield's AI Film Competition Higgsfield's AI Film Competition Winner, 'Grandma vs Wasp' by Muhannad Nassar and Simon Meyer

The data indicates a shift in the geographic distribution of high-end video production. The largest volume of entries came from India (1,805), followed by the United States (1,041), Germany (278), France (230), Italy (228), Brazil (212), and the United Kingdom (196).

Historically, high-end VFX and cinematic action sequences were geographically concentrated in established studio hubs. The availability of production-grade visual effects tools via subscription models appears to be lowering these geographic barriers, enabling creators across Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Eastern Europe to participate in cinematic storytelling.

"It's a turning point for the creator community," said Alex Mashrabov, CEO of Higgsfield. "What our creators are producing right now is defining the future of media and entertainment. The sheer scale of this contest signals that the next great blockbuster franchise won't necessarily come out of LA or Paris, it can come from anywhere on Earth."

The $500,000 prize pool was distributed to filmmakers evaluated by a panel of industry veterans, who prioritized storytelling and directorial intent over technical polish. As a notable example of how these awards are fueling future productions, one top winner is reinvesting their prize money directly back into the Higgsfield platform to produce a feature-length film. The project has already attracted the involvement of a major Hollywood figure, indicating that AI-generated content is beginning to intersect with traditional industry deal flow.

1st Place ($150,000): Muhannad Nassar & Simon Meyer for "GRANDMA vs WASP"

Muhannad Nassar & Simon Meyer for "GRANDMA vs WASP" 2nd Place ($100,000): Shestak Nikolay for "CUPID"

Shestak Nikolay for "CUPID" 3rd Place ($50,000): Ash Gevorkyan for "SCRATCH"

Ash Gevorkyan for "SCRATCH" Honorable Mentions: 20 creators received $10,000 each.

The Grand Prize went to Detroit-based AI filmmaker Muhannad Nassar and Germany-based director Simon Meyer. Having never met in person, the duo utilized an asynchronous workflow across time zones using Higgsfield's Cinema Studio to design and animate an action short, demonstrating the viability of decentralized production models.

Second-place winner Nikolay Shestak, an established actor and filmmaker, utilized Higgsfield to execute concepts that would typically require prohibitive traditional budgets. He plans to use his $100,000 prize to fund an independent, a superhero film, illustrating how experienced professionals are integrating AI into their workflows.

Taking home the $50,000 Third Place prize is the brother duo of Ash and Aram Gevorkyan. Ash, a director and musician, and Aram, a 3D generalist and VFX artist, created their stunning short film SCRATCH in just five days.

As early adopters of Higgsfield, the brothers previously leveraged the platform's earliest models to produce commercial music videos. That technical fluency translated into a contest entry with such high production value that audiences mistook it for a studio-backed theatrical release. "A lot of people messaged me asking for a link to the full movie," Ash noted. "They actually thought it was a real trailer for an existing film."

Higgsfield assembled a jury of traditional production and AI-native professionals, including:

Secret Level - AI production studio founded by Emmy-winning filmmaker Jason Zada, behind videos for Coca Cola and Will.i.am.

Buralqy - VFX studio behind music videos for The Weekend, Bad Bunny, Kanye West.

Jama Jurabaev - Professional concept artist behind movies like The Beauty and The Beast, Kong: Skull Island, Ready Player One, Jurassic World 2 and many others.

PJ Ace - CEO of Genre.ai and Ad Creator behind viral AI videos.

PBC Worldwide - Production studio in the film, television, music, design and the advertising industries.

Rourke - Prominent digital content creator and founder of GenHQ.

"This is the best-looking AI film contest I've ever seen," said PJ Ace, founder of Genre.ai "Higgsfield's Cinema Studio and Soul really leveled the playing field, making it easy for filmmakers to focus on the story and less about the technical aspects."

This competition aligns with Higgsfield's broader initiative to support independent creators. Beyond the $750,000 distributed across its contests, the company has paid out over $1 million USD to users through its Higgsfield Earn program and distributed platform credits valued at over $3 million USD.

According to Grand View Research, the global AI video generator market was estimated at $788.5 million in 2025 and is projected to reach $3.44 billion by 2033, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20.3%. As generative media becomes core infrastructure for marketing, training, and content production, adoption across enterprises is accelerating rapidly.

With nearly 8,800 submissions from 139 countries producing cinematic-quality work, the data points to a structural shift in how video content is created and funded. As these tools become more widely adopted, the industry is likely to see continued integration of global AI creators into the broader entertainment landscape.

To view GRANDMA vs WASP, CUPID, SCRATCH, and the other winning action scenes, visit: https://higgsfield.ai/contests/make-your-action-scene

About Higgsfield

Higgsfield is a generative video and image platform for creators, brands, and filmmakers. The platform serves more than 20 million users who have generated over 50 million videos. The company develops its own generative video and image models and integrates leading third-party models such as OpenAI's Sora, Google's Veo and Nano Banana, Alibaba's WAN, Kuaishou's Kling, Bytedance's Seedream and Seedance, MiniMax, and others into a single, production-ready workflow, allowing teams to select the best model for each creative task without rebuilding pipelines. Higgsfield is backed by Accel, Menlo Ventures, GFT Ventures, and AI Capital Partners and was most recently valued at $1.3 billion.

SOURCE Higgsfield