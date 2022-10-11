High 5 Plumbing breaks stereotypes with High 5 Clothing

Leading Denver home service company highlights trendy company fashion with online store

DENVER, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- High 5 Plumbing, a family-owned and operated plumbing company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area, recognizes the importance of breaking plumbing stereotypes in the industry. As part of its efforts, the company started its High 5 Clothing store to showcase its trendy fashion.

"One of our goals at High 5 Plumbing is to break the stereotypes associated with the industry," said Levi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "In many cases, it starts with the uniform. We didn't want to have traditional uniforms, so we started giving our technicians the option of wearing branded baseball jerseys. It was such a hit that our customers started requesting opportunities to purchase them.

"With High 5 Clothing, we have an opportunity to display our unique style and prove that we are not your normal plumbing company while also giving back to the community."

High 5 Clothing makes an impact beyond stereotypes. Showing their dedication to giving back, 100% of the profits from all products on the store are donated to High 5 Plumbing's non-profit of the month. This month, that partner is FRIENDS of Broomfield.

"We are much more than just a plumbing company. We are connecting with people through the power of high fives," said Cassi Torres, co-owner of High 5 Plumbing. "Through our culture, we are seeing positive effects on our team, clients and the community. We launched the High 5 Clothing store because we know a high five can change someone's day."

About High 5 Plumbing

Founded in 2012, High 5 Plumbing is a local, family-owned company serving residents in the greater Denver metropolitan area. With a professional team that has extensive experience and a commitment to service, High 5 Plumbing offers comprehensive plumbing, sewer and drain services. The company was built on the values of solving plumbing problems and serving every customer with professionalism and respect. For more information about High 5 Plumbing, visit https://www.high5plumbing.com/.

