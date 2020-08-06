High Demand for RV Rentals Predicted to Surge into Fall

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RVshare , the first and largest peer-to-peer RV rental marketplace, predicts high demand for RVs through the Fall with Labor Day bookings already up 50%1 and climbing. According to RVshare's Travel Sentiment survey, more than half2 said they feel more comfortable traveling now than they did three months ago.

The urge to hit the road is evident as more than 69% of respondents plan to travel in the next three months and hope to do so for 7-10 days, more than just a weekend getaway. With the majority (63%) reporting that they will not fly any time soon, most will continue to choose road tripping with more than two-thirds (68%) likely to consider an RV trip. Instead of driving the RV long distances, many have opted to have the rental delivered. Currently, 1 in 5 bookings on RVshare are being delivered to the renter's destination.

"RV travel is a seasonal business and as we look towards the fall months, we usually see reservations drop off," said RVshare's CEO Jon Gray. "This year is different. In fact, we will continue to be up significantly in bookings for the rest of the year as travelers continue to opt for travel options that give them more control and consider RVs for more than just a vacation."

Families are being creative with their newfound flexibility. As homeschooling and remote work schedules continue into Fall, many are looking to use RVs beyond leisure trips:

30% of respondents said they would consider renting an RV to homeschool from the road.

42% said they would consider working remotely from an RV.

54% said they would consider renting an RV to spend time close to family while continuing to safely social distance.

The majority of travelers (69%) state that Coronavirus is their reason for delaying travel, and avoiding public spaces is atop the priority list if and when they decide to hit the road. Three out of four (74%) said they want to avoid public restrooms and 62% want to avoid restaurants when traveling. This makes traveling in an RV even more appealing for those looking to continue to social distance with a kitchen and bathroom all on-board.

