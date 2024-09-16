RVshare Announces 2024 'Campies' Winners

RVshare spotlights exceptional campgrounds and outstanding content creators and social media channels in the RV travel space, as chosen by voters from across the nation.

AUSTIN, Texas and AKRON, Ohio, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, RVshare , the largest community for RV owners and renters, announces its list of highly anticipated winners in its annual Campers' Choice Awards, affectionately known as "The Campies". Earlier this summer, RVshare announced its third consecutive awards program and welcomed nominations in 18 competing categories to help give recognition to campgrounds and creators across the United States. This year's ballot included 9 new categories that highlighted social media influencers and creators on various platforms, as well as campgrounds that are the best for seasonal escapes.

Nominations for all campgrounds and creators closed on August 2, where the top finalists in each category were selected. The three finalists in each category were then able to garner as many votes as possible, leading up to the September 8 deadline. After over a thousand voters weighed in, RVshare is thrilled to announce this year's winners and congratulate them on their contribution to the outdoor travel industry overall.

The RVshare Campers' Choice Award winners are:

"The 2024 Campies marks the third consecutive year of this esteemed awards program. This annual event serves a dual purpose, both helping travelers across the United States discover the best RV camping experiences, while also acknowledging the dedication and creativity of campgrounds, their teams, and the content creators who inspire countless individuals to explore the outdoors," said RVshare Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie. "RVshare is proud to recognize, support, and promote these campgrounds and avid outdoor enthusiasts and experts as we all work together to help renters make the most informed decisions throughout their travel planning process, while prioritizing the things that matter most to them."

For more information about the RVshare Campers' Choice Awards, please visit rvshare.com/campies.

