High Flying Fun Coming to Irvine and Fullerton with Sky Zone's New Multi-Unit Franchise Deal

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, announced today it has entered into a new multi-unit franchise agreement with a new group, led by entrepreneur, Divyang Joshi. Set to open new parks in both Irvine and Fullerton, with an option for a third in the surrounding area, Irvine resident, Joshi, will bring his experience managing product portfolios for Fortune 500 companies to his new role as a Sky Zone franchisee.

A pivotal move by Sky Zone ahead of the new year, this new multi-unit agreement will bring even more play to Southern California. Locations in Irvine and Fullerton will join 16 existing parks in the region, with the most recent openings being in Rancho Cucamonga and Temecula and an early 2024 opening in Alhambra.

"As both my wife and I firmly believe the most fundamental aspects of a child's growth and development are rooted in active play, becoming part of the Sky Zone network was a natural transition that aligned with both my personal and professional goals," said Sky Zone multi-unit franchisee Divyang Joshi. "We genuinely look forward to bringing Sky Zone's unique attractions to our local communities."

Sky Zone remains at the forefront of indoor active entertainment and this latest agreement will have Orange County kids jumping for joy! All Sky Zone parks offer non-stop fun with attractions such as The Toddler Court that is the perfect play area for Sky Zone's youngest jumpers, springy Air Courts provide an extra boost for guests of all abilities to sports, and interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience, among other exciting offerings.

"As we continue to set aggressive expansion goals for the new year and beyond, we're pleased to see new Sky Zone franchisees expand their portfolios with multiple parks," shared Mike Revak, Chief Business Officer of Sky Zone. "2023 has been a banner year for Sky Zone growth and we are gearing up for an even more exciting 2024."

Sky Zone is the ultimate venue for unforgettable kids birthday parties, team celebrations, and school events. With set up, clean up and hosting included, Sky Zone ensures hassle-free festivities and countless memories. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With ambitious expansion plans, Sky Zone is actively seeking community and business leaders to join its growing list of franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone and its offerings, please visit www.skyzone.com.

Sky Zone is the active play destination encouraging everyone to Play Every Day. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 250 parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its more than 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments while experiencing Sky Zone's signature smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

