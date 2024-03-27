Sky Zone to Expand Presence in Washington D.C. Metropolitan Area with Three Additional Parks

Seasoned entrepreneurs to bring active play to Alexandria, Arlington and Frederick

WASHINGTON, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, today announced its plans to bring three new parks to the greater Washington D.C. area through its strategic franchise development efforts.

Two of the locations, set to open in Alexandria and Arlington, Virginia, will be operated by a group of investors consisting of Adebara Lawrence, Akintunde Ola, John Odilli and Olatokunboh Abereoje.

Complementing this expansion, the third park, scheduled to open its doors in Frederick, Maryland later in the year, will be overseen by local entrepreneurs Abi and Betty Ayodeji. Drawing from their extensive backgrounds in information technology and real estate, the first-time Sky Zone franchisees look forward to leveraging their unique skillsets as the newest home for play in the Frederick community.

"After researching various franchise options, investing in Sky Zone was an easy decision," said Abi and Betty Ayodeji, Sky Zone franchisees. "We were not only impressed by the company's demonstrated track record of profitability but also by their commitment to fostering robust community relationships and providing comprehensive support to franchisees."

Mike Revak, President of Sky Zone Franchise Group, shared his enthusiasm for the brand's expansion in the DMV area, stating, "As we approach the milestone of our 300th park, we're so grateful to be working alongside such talented entrepreneurs like those of our upcoming D.C. metro locations. With the help of our franchise owners, we look forward to bringing the joy of Sky Zone to many more families across the U.S."

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

