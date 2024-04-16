Sky Zone to Expand Footprint in Texas, California and Oregon

The brand targets Q4 opening for five new park locations across the U.S.

PROVO, Utah, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the premier indoor active entertainment destination, announced today it will be opening new locations in Oregon, Texas and three more in California by the end of the year. These new leases are the latest additions as the company continues to grow nationally with a slate of upcoming new parks including Boynton Beach, Fla., Mountlake Terrace, Wa. and Lincoln Park, Ill., bringing Sky Zone's unit count to nearly 300 by the end of 2024.

The new park locations are as follows:

Happy Valley, Ore .: Located at 11900 SE 82nd Ave., the 49,760 square foot location was formerly occupied by Nordstrom and will mark Sky Zone's third park in Oregon .

.: Located at 11900 SE 82nd Ave., the 49,760 square foot location was formerly occupied by Nordstrom and will mark Sky Zone's third park in . Frisco, Texas : Set for development at 3333 Preston Rd #1500, the former 37,500 square foot Stein Mart , conversion marks Sky Zone's fourth location in Texas .

: Set for development at 3333 Preston Rd #1500, the former 37,500 square foot , conversion marks Sky Zone's fourth location in . San Jose , Calif.: In the Westgate Center Mall at 1600 Saratoga Avenue, the 34,811 square foot location will bolster the company's Northern California footprint.

In the Westgate Center Mall at 1600 Saratoga Avenue, the 34,811 square foot location will bolster the company's footprint. Santa Clarita, Calif .: Located in Centre Pointe Village at 26573 Carl Boyer Dr., the space once occupied by Babies R Us will transform into a 30,000 square foot park and further increase the brand's presence in Southern California .

.: Located in Centre Pointe Village at 26573 Carl Boyer Dr., the space once occupied by Babies R Us will transform into a 30,000 square foot park and further increase the brand's presence in . Huntington Beach , Calif.: Developing Sky Zone's California footprint, the 40,000 square foot park will open at 7777 Edinger Rd. in the South Bay's Bella Terra center.

"Opening new Sky Zone parks in Texas, California and Oregon will give us market share in strategic target markets," said Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone. "We continue to capitalize on real estate opportunities where there are growing numbers of young families building demand for our business and leasable former retail spaces that perfectly fit our large footprint and model."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of wall-to-wall fun, Sky Zone gives children the freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions. In addition to enjoying the countless activities, guests can host the ultimate birthday celebration, team event or school function with absolutely no setup, no clean up and hosting is included. Cost-saving memberships are also available for families who want daily access, exclusive discounts and invitations to member-only events in addition to enjoying attractions that kids love.

Entrepreneurs interested in joining the rapid growth at Sky Zone are encouraged to learn more about the brand and its offerings, at Skyzone.com.

About Sky Zone:

Sky Zone, the premier leader in indoor active entertainment in the United States, owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved from being the first of its kind to now being the top destination for active play offering its 500,000+ members over 60 smile-inducing attractions. The brand encourages families to make memories and Play Every Day through birthdays, team gatherings and after-school activities each year. Sky Zone caters to kids under 12 through thoughtful programming in a clean and safe environment. Sky Zone has been recognized as a top franchise organization in both Franchise Times' Top 400 and Fast & Serious lists, as well as Entrepreneur's Franchise 500. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com or follow on socials at @skyzone.

