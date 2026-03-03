Piezo Flexure Stages for Nanometer-Precision Positioning in Photonics, Semiconductor, and Life Science Applications

Space tested piezo technology provides millisecond response, high stability, superior straightness & flatness, stiffness, digital control

SHREWSBURY, Mass., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Physik Instrumente (PI), a global leader in nanopositioning and precision motion control, provides a large portfolio of piezo flexure stages engineered for ultra-precise positioning in demanding industrial and research environments.

Flexure-Guided Piezo Stages provide Advantages over Traditional Motorized Stages in many Advanced Motion Control Applications, from Astronomy to Z-Axis Wafer Metrology

Designed for nanometer-level accuracy and high dynamic performance, PI's piezo flexure stages combine friction-free flexure guidance with high-force and high-resolution piezoelectric actuation. Closed-loop position control is enabled by a selection of high-resolution, absolute measuring sensors, depending on the target application. The result is exceptional repeatability, fast settling times, and virtually wear-free operation — ideal for applications requiring stable, high-bandwidth motion over small travel ranges.

Engineered for Precision and Stability

Unlike conventional bearing systems, monolithic flexure guides eliminate backlash, stiction, and mechanical play. This enables:

Sub-nanometer resolution

High stiffness, for short response times

Deterministic, highly repeatable motion

Long lifetime without mechanical wear

High load capacity relative to size

For the highest precision demands, integrated capacitive sensors provide direct position feedback with better than 99.9% linearity and the highest stability, enabling performance suitable for advanced semiconductor metrology, photonics alignment, microscopy, and laser processing applications.

Space-Tested Reliability

PI piezo flexure stages incorporate the company's patented PICMA® multilayer actuators that were selected for the Mars Mission by NASA, after completing 100,000,000,000 (100 billion) test cycles without failure.

Compact Design, High Performance

PI's piezo flexure stages are optimized for compact integration into OEM systems and automated production platforms. Available in single-axis, multi-axis stacked, and parallel-kinematic configurations, the portfolio supports:

Linear travel ranges from tens of microns to over one millimeter

Fast steering mirror applications for image stabilization, satellite communication and laser processing

Fast focusing for microscopy and surface metrology

Multi-axis positioning (XY, XYZ, tip/tilt) for scanning, optics and photonics alignment

Load capacities from 100's of grams to 100's of kg

Vacuum and cleanroom applications

When paired with PI's high-performance digital motion controllers, including advanced scanning and alignment firmware, the stages enable high-throughput test and production in automated optics and fiber-optics workflows.

Their fast response and high stability make them particularly well suited for active alignment and high-speed scanning tasks where conventional motorized stages cannot meet bandwidth requirements.

A Scalable Technology Platform

With decades of experience in piezoelectric motion control, PI provides not only the mechanical platform but a complete motion ecosystem — including controllers, software, alignment algorithms, and system integration support. This scalable approach enables customers to move efficiently from laboratory setups to automated production environments.

Industries Served

Bio-med, fiber-positioning, aerospace, astronomy, image stabilization, terrestrial- and satellite-based free space optical communication, atomic force microscopy, semiconductor, test & measurement, 3D-printing, silicon photonics alignment and packaging, wafer-level test and metrology, super-resolution and multiphoton microscopy, laser micro-machining, laser beam steering and stabilization, quantum and cryogenic positioning systems.

