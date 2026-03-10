PI Expands Motion Portfolio with Configurable Modular Precision Linear Stages

Extensive Options Deliver Precision Motion for Virtually Any Requirement

SHREWSBURY, Mass., March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PI (Physik Instrumente), a global leader in precision motion control and nanopositioning technology, has introduced its Modular Precision Linear (MPL) stage family, a configurable platform designed to simplify the specification and integration of high-precision linear positioning systems. The modular concept allows engineers to configure linear stages online by selecting from a wide range of mechanical, drive, and feedback options tailored to their application.

Thousands of Possible Configurations

By combining different travel ranges, drives, motors, and feedback systems, the MPL concept enables thousands of unique stage configurations that can be specified directly online.

Unlike traditional fixed-configuration positioning stages, the MPL platform acts as a modular toolkit. This approach keeps costs down while maintaining the precision, stiffness, and reliability required for demanding positioning tasks. Precision linear stages are fundamental components in many industrial and scientific systems, providing accurate straight-line motion with minimal runout and high repeatability.

Travel Ranges and Motor Choices

The MPL series starts out with available travel ranges of 50-, 100-, 150-, 200-, 250-, and 300-mm. Motor choices include servo motors, for dynamic applications and stepper motors, which allow for plenty of low-cost control options. Linear motors will be available in a future release.

For applications requiring additional position holding capability, such as vertical Z-axis applications, a motor brake is also available.

Shorten Design Cycles, Keep Costs Down

By enabling rapid configuration and visualization online, the MPL family helps engineers shorten design cycles and identify the optimal motion solution faster. The modular architecture also simplifies integration into single-axis or multi-axis motion systems, supporting scalable designs from laboratory instrumentation to automated production equipment.

With the MPL series, PI continues its mission of delivering flexible, high-precision motion solutions while giving engineers powerful tools to tailor systems exactly to their application needs.

Industries Served

Medical engineering, photonics & optics, microscopy & life sciences, laser processing & micromachining, semiconductor manufacturing & test, industrial automation & precision assembly, metrology & inspection, aerospace & defense, research & scientific instrumentation

» More information: Modular Precision Linear Stage Family

SOURCE PI (Physik Instrumente) LP