High-performance Frontline X240 Wireless Analyzer Now Supports Full Bluetooth Dual-Mode Capture

Teledyne LeCroy's sniffer simultaneous capture of BR/EDR and Low Energy delivers unparalleled value for testing latest Bluetooth 5.4 specification

MILPITAS, Calif., March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Teledyne LeCroy, the worldwide leader in protocol test solutions, today announced dual-mode sniffing for the Frontline X240 Wireless Protocol Analyzer. The X240 Wireless Analyzer, a high-performance and small footprint analysis powerhouse, can now capture Bluetooth Classic (BR/EDR) and Bluetooth Low Energy (LE) simultaneously with support for the latest Bluetooth 5.4 specification, using a single system. New software licensing makes it possible to capture and analyze time-correlated packet traces from both Bluetooth technologies with existing X240 systems.

Frontline X240 Wireless Protocol Analyzer with Dual-Mode Sniffing

Bluetooth technologies can be found in all aspects of our lives – from mobile and consumer electronics to health/fitness and from automotive to medical devices enabled with wireless technologies. These devices seamlessly work together to make our lives easier, more enjoyable, and safer. Companies developing these Bluetooth enabled devices need to capture and sniff data exchanges to ensure interoperability, reliability, and performance. The Frontline X240 sniffer has been an affordable and portable test solution for engineering and validation teams incorporating either Bluetooth LE or BR/EDR in their designs. Now, with additional licensing, a single Frontline X240 sniffer can capture, display, and analyze both technologies' time-correlated packets using the industry-leading Wireless Protocol Suite analysis software. This new licensing preserves the ability for time-correlated captures with additional Teledyne LeCroy Protocol Analyzers, including X240 systems capturing Wi-Fi, 802.15.4-based ZigBee, and Thread.

"We are experiencing the third wave of Bluetooth innovation that truly kicked off by expanding Bluetooth Low Energy with LE Audio and Auracast™ broadcast audio, followed by the Bluetooth 5.4 specification with PAwR as a new ultra-low power networking technology, and in the near-future with distance ranging enhancements via Channel Sounding," said Bob Brand, VP of Engineering at Packetcraft. "Having highly capable wireless analyzers that serve both current and the ever-evolving needs of development and product engineers is what Teledyne LeCroy does best, and we are proud to be collaborating with them as we help lead the market with our stack and software solutions."

The new Frontline X240 Protocol Analyzer licensing for multi-technology is available for order now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's Frontline web site at https://teledynelecroy.com/protocolanalyzer/frontline-x240.aspx.

About Teledyne LeCroy

Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at.

© 2023 by Teledyne LeCroy. All rights reserved. Specifications are subject to change without notice. The Bluetooth® and Auracast™ word marks and logos are registered trademarks owned by the Bluetooth SIG, Inc.



Technical contact: Paul Russell – VP, Wireless Products 434-249-8119



Customer contact: Teledyne LeCroy PSG Customer Care Center 800-909-7211



Website: https://teledynelecroy.com





SOURCE Teledyne LeCroy