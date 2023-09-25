High-potential industrial sites in Jennings, Tippecanoe counties selected for Duke Energy's 2023 Site Readiness Program

Program's 21 project wins in Indiana have resulted in more than 6,000 new jobs, $5.78 billion in capital investment since 2013

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Duke Energy has selected two properties in Jennings and Tippecanoe counties for inclusion in its 2023 Site Readiness Program, which prepares high-potential business and industrial sites for economic development investments and markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations.

In Indiana alone, Duke Energy has helped prepare 45 properties that have won 21 major projects since the program started in 2013, drawing more than 6,000 new jobs and $5.78 billion in capital investment to the state.

"We know that successful economic development is seldom the work of a single organization," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "Through our Site Readiness Program, we work in partnership with local communities to leverage assets, expertise and relationships to increase the quantity and quality of developable sites within our service territory, encouraging new capital investment and creating jobs."

Duke Energy works with Banning Engineering and Site Selection Group to identify high-potential sites, then partners with county officials and local economic development professionals to develop a strategy for getting the sites ready to market to industrial prospects. After each site's state of readiness has advanced, Duke Energy's national business recruitment team strategically markets them nationwide to companies looking to expand or relocate their operations. Duke Energy will award up to $10,000 to each site to help prepare them to attract projects.

The 2023 Site Readiness Program locations include:

North Vernon Industrial Commerce Park ( Jennings County )

North Vernon Industrial Commerce Park offers more than 49 acres of land conveniently located on State Road 3, next to GT Industries and within a 65-mile drive to Indianapolis, Louisville and Cincinnati. Public water, natural gas and city sewer are all available.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to work with Duke Energy on our newest industrial park," said Kathy Ertel, executive director of the Jennings County Economic Development Commission. "Duke Energy has been a constant and committed partner in Jennings County and North Vernon and we look forward to having this site fully market-ready very soon."

Purdue Research Park, Phases 3 & 4 ( Tippecanoe County )

Purdue University is home to Purdue Research Park, the state's first certified technology park and the largest university-affiliated incubation complex in the country. Over 300 acres of shovel-ready land are now available for development. More than 250 high-tech companies currently operate out of Purdue Research Park, providing platforms and technologies to spur aggressive growth in an increasingly competitive global marketplace. Companies located in Purdue Research Park are minutes away from Purdue University. As part of the Purdue Research Foundation, the park offers access to internationally recognized, top-level researchers, a pipeline of skilled and available talent, and opportunities for technology transfer and commercialization of new discovery and innovation. The property is conveniently located one hour from Indianapolis and two hours from Chicago, with nearby access to Highway 52 and Interstate 65.

"We are grateful to be selected for Duke Energy's Site Readiness Program. Their commitment to innovation and sustainability aligns perfectly with our vision for Purdue Research Park's growth and workforce development," said Kimberly Allen, senior director for real estate and business development at the Purdue Research Foundation. "Duke Energy's continued partnership and unique programs give us the ability to enhance our business attraction efforts and foster a thriving and prosperous community."

For 19 consecutive years, Duke Energy's economic development efforts have been recognized by Site Selection magazine in the publication's annual list of "Top Utilities in Economic Development." Including the Site Readiness Program, Duke Energy helped attract a total of $5.7 billion in capital investment in Indiana that supported more than 4,400 jobs for the state in 2022.

Duke Energy Indiana

Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy, provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. Its electric utilities serve 8.2 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 50,000 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas unit serves 1.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The company employs 27,600 people.

Duke Energy is executing an aggressive clean energy transition to achieve its goals of net-zero methane emissions from its natural gas business by 2030 and net-zero carbon emissions from electricity generation by 2050. The company has interim carbon emission targets of at least 50% reduction from electric generation by 2030, 50% for Scope 2 and certain Scope 3 upstream and downstream emissions by 2035, and 80% from electric generation by 2040. In addition, the company is investing in major electric grid enhancements and energy storage, and exploring zero-emission power generation technologies such as hydrogen and advanced nuclear.

Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2023 "World's Most Admired Companies" list and Forbes' "World's Best Employers" list. More information is available at duke-energy.com. The Duke Energy News Center contains news releases, fact sheets, photos and videos. Duke Energy's illumination features stories about people, innovations, community topics and environmental issues. Follow Duke Energy on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

