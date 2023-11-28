High-Potential Women Face New Barriers in the Unstructured Workplace

ATLANTA, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new report from Pathbuilders, a trusted partner in transforming top performers into high-impact leaders, demonstrates that mid-level female leaders are accomplishing key objectives, but not fully owning their power, while female front-line leaders are getting the work done, but uncertain about how to move their careers forward.

Data show that 47% of A-Player female mid-level leaders are challenged influencing others across their organizations, with 37% citing "peers outside my area" as the highest gap in their network and 33% stating that self-confidence is limiting their ability to effectively influence.

Interviews also revealed that 62% of high-potential female front-line managers have challenges aligning with others in their organization, citing issues with gaining cooperation, networking, building credibility and managing conflict.

Pathbuilders' latest Table Stakes report, "Strategies for Shaping Future-Ready Leaders" presents the results of in-depth interviews and programmatic engagement with over 300 high-potential and high-performing women from 56 companies across 31 US states, the UK and Canada, covering a broad range of industries, functions, and company sizes, and compares these data to interviews conducted in previous years with over 5,000 women. This third annual report provides valuable insights into the experiences and perspectives of high-potential women in the workplace.

"VP and Director-level women have resilience, but they lack reliance," states Helene Lollis, CEO of Pathbuilders. "They turned inward during the pandemic to weather the storm with their teams, but their networks across the organization grew thin. These women need more opportunities to build trusting and powerful relationships with peer-level leaders – to learn to rely on each other again."

"At the same time, front-line managers are dealing with the fallout of being the first generation of managers coming up in an unstructured workplace. These women are lacking guidance and role models. They haven't had the opportunity to learn by observing senior leaders in day-to-day interactions with others."

Additional findings include:

Directors and VP-level women are ready to be in the spotlight with 34% focused on their career direction as a top priority, but, problematically, less than half that number (15%) are focused on developing as leaders.

Conversely, high-potential front-line managers are less focused on their career paths (18%) than in the past, with limited visibility beyond their own departments and a lack of clarity about career options available to them. Improving their ability to communicate effectively is also critically important for 45% of these women.

"These unique findings present clear obstacles to senior executives focused on moving women forward in leadership. That's why we included a straightforward action plan in our report – to help business leaders build a strong pipeline of ready and capable female talent who can help their businesses deliver exceptional results," said Lollis.

About the Pathbuilders Table Stakes Report

The annual Table Stakes report provides deep insights into the challenges, thoughts, and opportunities facing high-potential women in today's dynamic workplace. We call the report Table Stakes because investing in the retention and development of female talent is an essential prerequisite for success in business today. Through in-depth personal interviews and monthly pulse checks with hundreds of high-potential women, we provide a window into the mindset of women across the business leadership landscape.

About Pathbuilders

Pathbuilders is a trusted partner in transforming top performers into high-impact leaders. With over 25 years of experience, we are dedicated to advancing women in leadership and creating a future where ready and capable women influence every table where decisions are made, enabling resilient businesses to deliver exceptional results. Our cross-company mentoring programs and custom solutions are designed to cultivate leaders who move companies forward and empower organizations to effect meaningful change.

Since 1997, Pathbuilders has successfully collaborated with thousands of professionals from over 500 client organizations, including the Fortune 500 companies of today and tomorrow. For more information, please visit our website at pathbuilders.com.

