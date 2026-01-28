HIGH PRECISION OPTICS OVERRUN LIST INCLUDES FIRST-QUALITY PARTS AND FAST DELIVERY

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Meller Optics, Inc. has introduced a new overrun parts list featuring first-quality production optics at discounted prices for immediate delivery to provide researchers and product developers with an alternative to custom ordering.

The Meller Optics 2026 Overrun Parts List features over one million first-quality optics resulting from production overruns including sapphire cubes, lenses, windows, plates, prisms, rings, segments, wafers, and more. Eliminating the need to custom order parts and the associated cost and wait times, this list is ideal for developers with flexible specifications.

Offered at a typical 20% cost savings over custom ordered parts and shipped from stock for immediate delivery, optics in the Meller Optics 2026 Overrun Parts List include sapphire, BaF 2 , CaF 2 , germanium, CO 2 laser glasses, quartz, ruby, silicon, ZnS, fused silica windows, and other materials in various shapes and sizes. Complete specifications are listed for each part.

The Meller Optics 2026 Overrun Parts List is updated daily available at www.melleroptics.com/overrun-list/.

For more information contact:

Meller Optics, Inc.

Craig Schweriner, Marketing

120 Corliss St. / P.O. Box 6001

Providence, RI 02940

(800) 821-0180 FAX (401) 331-0519

e-mail: [email protected]

www.melleroptics.com

SOURCE Meller Optics, Inc.