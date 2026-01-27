High Protein, Cleaner Ingredients, and Functional Beverages: Chartwells Higher Education's Campus Dining Index Reveals Gen Z's 2026 Dining Trends

The Campus Dining Index is one of the largest annual surveys examining the latest dietary, food and beverage, and dining program preferences nationwide.

High-protein meals rank as the top dining preference among college students in 2026, while interest in clean, minimally processed foods recorded the largest year-over-year increase of any dietary preference, rising 40%.

The majority of first-year students say campus dining helps them adjust to campus life, feel welcome, and meet new people.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chartwells Higher Education today released the 2026 Campus Dining Index (CDI), an annual national survey to uncover the latest dietary preferences, food and beverage demands, and the role of dining programs on college and university campuses. The year's findings from more than 100,000 students, faculty, and staff nationwide reveal that college dining in 2026 is increasingly defined by performance, personalization, and functional benefits, with students prioritizing high-protein meals, clean ingredients, and beverages that support energy and wellness.

At the same time, the Index highlights the growing role of campus dining as a social and community-building hub, particularly for first-year students navigating the transition to college life.

High-Protein and Clean Eating Lead the Way for Students in 2026

High-protein dining preferences now rank as the number one priority among college students (28%), representing a 36% increase year over year. Dining preferences tied to athletic performance ranked second overall, reflecting a broader focus on fueling both physical and academic demands.

Interest in clean eating and minimally processed foods saw the largest year-over-year increase of any dietary preference, rising 40% compared to the 2025 CDI.

Staying at the forefront of these shifts is at the heart of programs like Crafted by Chartwells and Performance Circle , which center on developing scalable, authentic, and customizable dining experiences based on the latest student feedback. Programs prioritizing personalized meals enable campus teams nationwide to deliver high-quality, fresh food that supports the unique needs of their campus communities.

"The 2026 Index makes it clear: students aren't just eating for fuel anymore; they are eating for performance, flavor, and overall wellness," said Joe Labombarda, Senior Vice President of Culinary at Chartwells Higher Education. "Whether it's developing high-protein bowls or expanding our global flavors while prioritizing functional nutrition, our approach allows us to act on these insights in real-time and deliver the personalized, student-driven culinary experience that modern campuses need."

What College Students Want More of in 2026

For the first time, the 2026 Campus Dining Index analyzed food and beverage preferences as separate categories, revealing distinct yet complementary trends.

Food: The top foods students want more of on campus include:

Pho and ramen (29%)

Authentic Mexican cuisine (24%)

Sushi (22%)

Pastas and mac & cheese bars (21%)

Sweet treats (20%)

Beverages: The top beverages students want more of on campus are:

Smoothies (45%)

Bubble tea (26%)

Energy drinks (24%)

Electrolyte drinks (22%)

Specialty teas (22%)

Beyond smoothies and bubble tea, students report growing interest in beverages that offer functional benefits, such as caffeine, electrolytes, and prebiotics. This trend closely aligns with students' broader dining priorities, including high-protein, global flavors, and performance-focused nutrition.

How Campus Dining Impacts Student Belonging

The 2026 CDI also reveals the significant impact campus dining has on first-year students, who reported that their campus dining programs have positively influenced:

Adjusting to college life (61%)

Feeling welcome on campus (55%)

Meeting new people/making friends (52%)

These are the highest reported levels across all student groups, reinforcing dining's role as a foundational touchpoint for connection and community. Chartwells Higher Education's Milestones , Campus Roots , and First Year Eats programs are specifically designed to meet these needs, creating dining experiences that foster a sense of belonging from students' first days on campus.

"We recognize that dining is the heart of campus, and the fact that so many students credit dining programs with helping them adjust to college life underscores why programs like Milestones are so important," said Eva Wojtalewski, CEO of Chartwells Higher Education. "Our mission is to provide more than just a meal. We create an inclusive environment where every student feels welcome, supported, and fueled through every plate we serve."

The Chartwells Higher Education Campus Dining Index is an annual national survey of college and university students that examines evolving food, beverage, and dietary preferences, as well as the broader role of campus dining in student life. Insights from the Index help inform menu innovation, operational strategy, and student-centered dining programs across Chartwells' campus partnerships.

About the Campus Dining Index

This year's research was conducted online and was fielded in October 2025 to students, faculty, staff, visitors, and other individuals at participating Chartwells campuses nationwide. Participants included 231 campuses and 107,106 respondents who completed the survey in full. 93,305 were students, 7,916 were faculty and staff, and 5,885 were visitors or other individuals on campus.

About Chartwells Higher Education

Chartwells is the recognized leader in contract food service management, hospitality, and guest service at over 320 colleges and universities in the United States. Chartwells is re-inventing the on-campus dining experience by investing in high-tech, food-infused social spaces that bring students and people together to promote meaningful relationships and interactions. The company's excellence in culinary, nutrition, technology, and sustainability brings truly unique dining experiences to every campus. Learn more about how Chartwells is creating joy in campus dining and preparing students for success at www.ChartwellsHigherEd.com, www.DineonCampus.com.

