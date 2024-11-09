NANCHANG, China, Nov. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center (JXICC): For centuries, Jiangxi Province has been one of southeastern China's most prominent regions, with a long and vibrant history, culture and geography.

Spanning more than 166,000 square kilometers, Jiangxi is home to more than 45 million residents. Its diverse geography, including stunning mountain ranges, rivers and lakes, makes it an important agricultural, fishing and tourism hub.

High-quality Development More Opportunities in Jiangxi

Today, Jiangxi is embarking on a new journey for high-quality development. What does this mean to the young people in Jiangxi? What do they think of Jiangxi in the future? JXICC interviewed several youth studying or working in Jiangxi, let's listen to their voices, and explore the high-quality development of Jiangxi in their eyes.

https://youtu.be/T1RBXodfba8?si=pC1B9dVPdHDpNEMn

