High-Quality, Excess Gear Goes to Auction in Tiger Group AV Sale

Online event on Dec. 3 features more than 600 lots of digital cameras, lenses, wireless equipment and more from the ongoing operations of a top production rental company.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pro-grade audiovisual gear from Keslow Camera, one of North America's leading production rental companies, is available on December 3 in an online auction by Tiger Group.

The sale boasts more than 600 lots in all—digital cameras, lenses, wireless solutions, storage media and other gear accessories by brands such as Arri, Sony, BarTech, Chrosziel, Panasonic, Paralinx, SmallHD, Tilta, Panasonic and Transvideo.

Among the assets being offered are digital cameras by brands such as Arri, Red, Sony and GoPro. Tiger Group's December 3 online auction includes over 600 lots of pro-grade AV gear from Keslow Camera. The assets include digital cameras, lenses, wireless solutions, storage media and other gear accessories.

"As 2024 winds down and 2025 production gears up, this sale represents an outstanding opportunity to purchase gear from the prestigious rental house of Keslow Camera," said Jonathan Holiday, Director of Business Development, Tiger Commercial & Industrial. "We are pleased to offer inspected, high-quality rental and production-ready excess inventory from a wide range of categories. We are proud to have been working with Keslow for the past six years."

Bidding for the timed, online auction opens on Tuesday, November 26, at 10:30 a.m. (PT), and closes on Tuesday, December 3, at 10:30 a.m. (PT).

Highlights of the sale include

Arri follow focuses (FF-3 and FF-4)

Heads by Cartoni, Ronford Baker and OConnor

Matte boxes by Arri and Chrosziel

Monitors by Panasonic, SmallHD, Sony, Transvideo, TV Logic and more

Wireless receivers, transmitters, tuners, battery adapter plates, encoders and decoders by Paralinx, RF-Video, Teradek, Tilta, Preston and Arri

An array of gear accessories, lens extenders, tripods and media.

The assets can be inspected by appointment on Monday, December 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (PT).

To arrange an inspection or obtain other information, email: [email protected] or call (805) 497-4999.

For asset photos, descriptions, bidding and other information, visit:

https://soldtiger.com/sales/500-lots-of-av-gear-for-keslow-camera-on-dec-3/

Media Contacts: At Tiger Commercial & Industrial Division, Jonathan Holiday, (805) 367-3893, [email protected]; at Jaffe Communications, Elisa Krantz, (908) 789-0700, [email protected]

