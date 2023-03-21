High-Risk Pregnancy Expert Joins NYU Langone Health as Director of Maternal-Fetal Medicine

NEW YORK, March 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Justin S. Brandt, MD, a nationally recognized specialist in managing high-risk pregnancies, has joined NYU Langone Health as director of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

Justin S. Brandt, MD

Also named associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, Dr. Brandt joins the institution from Robert Wood Johnson—Barnabas Health, where he served as director of Performance Improvement and Quality Assurance in the Department of OBGYN, director of obstetric ultrasound, and associate professor at Rutgers' Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

"Each year, more than 15,000 babies are born throughout the NYU Langone system, and there are times when specialized care is needed during some of these pregnancies," said Dana R. Gossett, MD, the Stanley H. Kaplan Professor and chair of the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology. "Maternal Fetal Medicine is an integral part of obstetrical care and I'm thrilled to have a nationally known expert like Dr. Brandt leading our team. I am confident he will continue to help ensure the best possible outcomes for pregnant people and their babies that require high risk care at NYU Langone."

While Dr. Brandt's proficiency is widespread in managing the health and wellbeing of pregnant people and their babies during high-risk pregnancies, he has particular interest in providing obstetrical services for transgender people and people with diverse gender identities.

"I am dedicated to providing evidence-based, comprehensive, and inclusive care and am thrilled to join NYU Langone as the new director of maternal-fetal medicine," said Dr. Brandt. "While most of the care OBGYN's provide for people with diverse gender identities is routine, gender-expansive individuals have unique needs. I'm committed to ensuring that all people with birthing potential have access to affirming high risk care in our practice and beyond."

Dr. Brandt replaces Ashley S. Roman, MD, MPH, who in December 2021, became Vice Chair for Clinical Affairs—Obstetrics in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynecology and service chief for obstetrics at NYU Langone Health's Tisch Hospital.

About Dr. Brandt

An alumnus of Thomas Jefferson University's Sidney Kimmel Medical College, Dr. Brandt completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at New York Presbyterian/Weill-Cornell Medical Center. He went on to complete his maternal fetal medicine fellowship at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Over the course of his career, Dr. Brandt has authored and co-authored more than 90 peer-reviewed publications and abstracts. He has served on the Society for Maternal-Fetal Medicine's Diversity and Inclusion in the Workforce and Publications committees. He is also an active member of other professional organizations, including the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, American Medical Association, American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and American Institute for Ultrasound in Medicine.

Dr. Brandt sees patients at NYU Langone Ambulatory Care Center at East 53rd Street for routine and high-risk pregnancy care and delivers babies at Tisch Hospital in Manhattan.

