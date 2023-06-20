High School Jamboree Back for Year Three at the Event Center

Downtown Event Center to Host Over 35 Basketball Teams from 17 Counties

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, the Rocky Mount Event Center and the City of Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation Department are teaming up for the 3rd Annual High School Jamboree. The popular summer community event is a preseason basketball jamboree featuring multiple scrimmage games among 39 high school junior varsity and varsity boys' and girls' basketball teams.

Over a two full day span, teams from seventeen counties from across the state of North Carolina; Nash, Edgecombe, Halifax, Pitt, Martin, Bertie, Hertford, Wayne, Beaufort, Johnston, Wake, Wilson, Greene, Craven, Lee, Douglas, and Onslow will hit the courts in the state-of-the-art venue on Tuesday, June 27th and Wednesday, June 28th. Doors for this two-day fun experience are set to open at 9:00 a.m. Edgecombe County native and host of Raw Mind Sports, Ryan Jones, Jr., will take the High School Jamboree to another level as the host of the event that brings in guests from all surrounding areas.

Not only will guests be able to watch all the games happen on seven courts, but Game Day Adventure & Arcade will also be open. Guests of all ages will have the option to purchase play time in the unique family entertainment center that includes, aerial ropes course, 17 themed climbing walls, arcade games, soft play area/ballocity, cornhole and more. One of the three concessions will also offer a variety of food such as new fan favorites, philly cheesesteak fries, the bacon burger, philly cheesesteak egg rolls and more. Fun carnival food such as cotton candy, funnel cakes and snow cones will be available and sure to be a big hit. Choice FM 92.1 will take center stage with a live remote and DJ on the first day of the High School Jamboree.

Southwest Edgecombe High School boys' basketball coach and the lead of gathering all 39 teams, Michael Mosely had this say about the upcoming local sports event, "We are in our third year. Each year it has grown, first year 18 teams, second year 22 teams and this year 39 teams, 25 varsity boys, 6 varsity girls, and 8 JV boys. Our goal is to give high schools East of 95 a place to showcase their teams. This couldn't have been done without Alex Langley, City of Rocky Mount Parks and Recreation's Athletic Divisions Supervisor and Keorra Taylor, the Rocky Mount Event Center's Events Coordinator."

The High School Jamboree will be one of the many sports events that the Downtown venue has hosted in 2023. The Event Center will close out the month of June with hosting their 20th sports event, the North Carolina Jam Basketball Tournament presented by longtime partner Big Shots Nation. This tournament will add to the over 70,000 guests that have been to the venue the first half of the year and $11 million plus economic impact that it has brought to the region.

There is still for high school teams to register for the 3rd Annual High School Jamboree. Coaches can visit rockymountevents.com to register. Admissions are the following: One-Day $15.00 Two-Day: $25.00. Summer camp groups who are interested in attending admissions is $10.00.

