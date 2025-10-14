Costumes, Candy, and the Ultimate Family Halloween Experience

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C., Oct. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- It's time to dust off those costumes, grab your treat buckets, and prepare for an afternoon of family-friendly thrills and chills as the award winning Rocky Mount Event Center proudly presents the 5th Annual Spooktacular Oktoberfest — the region's ultimate fall celebration — on Saturday, October 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Sponsored by Explore Nash County, Discover Edgecombe, Brightspeed, Fun Tingz, and Sparkling Creations, this free event has become a beloved tradition in Eastern North Carolina, drawing hundreds of families from across the region each year.

The Rocky Mount Event Center’s Spooktacular Oktoberfest is Back and Bigger Than Ever

Every October, crowds line up around the building, with excited children dressed in adorable costumes, eager to step inside a Halloween wonderland filled with laughter, candy, music, and memories. And this year's celebration promises to be bigger and better than ever. Families can look forward to a wide variety of engaging activities, including thrilling bounce houses, giant slides, obstacle courses, and haunted hayrides from Edgecombe County's locally owned farm, Golden Organic. Creative stations will offer face painting, glitter tattoos, henna tattoos, and a 360° photo booth for capturing those festive memories, while live DJ AK "The Voice" keeps the energy high with spooky tunes throughout the afternoon. Guests can also participate in exciting games such as basketball, volleyball, cornhole, and pickleball, or make their way through the rows of local vendors handing out treats and goodies as part of the fan-favorite trick-or-treat trail.

The first 300 children in costume will receive a complimentary Halloween treat bag filled with candy, thanks to Brightspeed and Explore Nash County — but kids must be present to claim their special prize. Local vendors and community partners joining this year's celebration include EP Mart, Burrito Shak, Sparkling Creations, Dunkin', Planet Fitness, Target, Bounce N' Style, Braswell Memorial Library, the Rocky Mount Fire Department, Fun Tingz, Boys & Girls Clubs of the Tar River Region, Pizza Inn, and Jersey Mike's.

Beyond the free activities, families can extend their fun inside Game Day Adventure & Arcade, the venue's in-house family entertainment center, which will be transformed with Halloween-themed décor. Guests can purchase playtime to enjoy an aerial ropes course, more than 20 themed climbing walls, a variety of arcade games, and a soft play/ballocity zone for younger children. Meanwhile, one of the venue's full-service concessions will be open, offering a range of delicious food options, snacks, and a full bar for adults to enjoy a seasonal beverage while the kids play.

Spooktacular Oktoberfest is hosted by the Rocky Mount Event Center, a 165,000-square-foot multi-use facility that continues to set the standard for hospitality and community engagement in the region. The venue has earned national recognition in 2025 alone, including being named a Silver Winner for Best Conference Center (National) and a Finalist for Best Convention Center (Southeast) in the prestigious Northstar Meetings Group Stella Awards, and receiving the ConventionSouth Readers' Choice Award — one of just 33 venues and CVBs in the entire state of North Carolina to do so. The facility has also been recognized as one of the Top 3 Volleyball Venues in the Nation and has generated over $25 million in annual economic impact, solidifying its role as a catalyst for growth and community connection.

"The Spooktacular Oktoberfest is more than just a Halloween celebration — it's a tradition that brings families, local businesses, and the community together in a safe and exciting environment," said Ashley Pittman, Marketing Manager of the Rocky Mount Event Center. "We're proud to offer an event where kids can make memories, parents can relax, and everyone can celebrate the spirit of fall right here in Rocky Mount."

Admission and activities for Spooktacular Oktoberfest are completely free, costumes are highly encouraged, and concessions will be open with a variety of food and beverages available for purchase. Game Day Adventure & Arcade will also be open for families who wish to purchase additional playtime.

Mark your calendars and don't miss out on this fall favorite — Saturday, October 18, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rocky Mount Event Center. Bring the kids, bring your friends, and experience why Spooktacular Oktoberfest has become one of the most beloved annual Halloween traditions in Eastern North Carolina.

About Rocky Mount Event Center

Rocky Mount Event Center is the premier event destination in the city and in the region. From sporting events to corporate meetings, the 165,000 square-foot Rocky Mount Event Center has space, functionality, and guest services to create memorable events for local residents and national rights holders. Rocky Mount Event Center is at the center of it all. For more information and to book your next event, visit: rockymountevents.com. Rocky Mount Event Center is a member of the SFM Network, the nation's largest and fastest-growing network of sports facilities and is operated by the industry-leader in outsourced operations, Sports Facilities Management.

