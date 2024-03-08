High Stakes Legend Tom Dwan Signs with ACR Poker As ACR Pro

The super high roller joins WSOP Champion Chris Moneymaker and online legend Chris Moorman in ACR's lineup

SAN JOSE, Costa Rica, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tom Dwan, the legendary high stakes poker player who holds the record for the biggest televised cash game pot ever won, has become a Team Pro for ACR Poker (formerly known as Americas Cardroom).

The cash game specialist, who is a regular at super high stakes events such as the Triton Poker Series and televised high stakes cash games such as Hustler Casino Live, will play online at ACR Poker under his well-known moniker 'Durrr'.

Tom Dwan has become a Team Pro for ACR Poker

Dwan started playing poker with a relatively small bankroll almost 20 years ago and since then has been known for an aggressive, bold playing style that makes for high drama and reaps big rewards. In 2009, he won the then biggest televised cash game pot vs Phil Ivey in Full Tilt Poker's Million Dollar Cash game for $1.1 million. In May 2023, he broke his own record by winning a $3.1 million pot against Wesley Fei in Hustler Casino Live's Million Dollar Game.

"I'm really excited to be joining the ACR team," said Dwan. "CEO Phil Nagy and I share a similar view on online poker and I'm excited to see where this relationship can take us and grow the game for players."

One thing that fans can look forward to is Durrr's Game, a regularly streamed High Stakes game that will feature Dwan and a number of other high-profile players. Hitting the ACR Poker client in the near future, this will entertain fans with exciting poker that echoes the high stakes cash games of the past while experimenting with some new formats and features.

Dwan joins other ACR Pros like 2003 WSOP Main Event Champion Chris Moneymaker, Chris Moorman, and Jose 'Nacho' Barbero representing the 23-year-old online poker site.

An ACR Poker representative said of Dwan, "We're really excited to bring Tom Dwan aboard. His bold, daring approach to poker is a great fit with ACR Poker's mentality and we're excited that he'll be working with us to bring big poker to more people, both in the U.S. and around the world."

For more information, please contact: [email protected] or visit acrpoker.eu.

About ACR Poker

Formerly known as Americas Cardroom, ACR Poker joined the Winning Poker Network in 2001. The Winning Poker Network has been dealing cards since 2001 and continues to be one of the most trusted names in the industry. Rated first place for payment processing and cashout reliability repeatedly over the last few years, ACR Poker offers outstanding customer service and a friendly environment for all poker players around the world.

Media Contact:

Adam Neal

+447845582487

SOURCE ACR Poker