High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market size is set to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2024-2028, Rise in R and D investments to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high throughput screening (HTS) market size is estimated to grow by USD 19.9 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 12.12% during the forecast period. Rise in R and D investments is driving market growth, with a trend towards increasing focus on promotional activities. However, shortage of trained healthcare professionals poses a challenge. Key market players include Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Axxam Spa, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomat Srl, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DIANA Biotechnologies s.r.o, HighRes Biosolutions, JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Sygnature Discovery Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Application (Target identification and validation, Primary and secondary screening, Toxicology assessment, and Stem cell research), End-user (Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, Academic and research institutes, and CROs), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)) Region Covered North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies Inc., Aurora Biomed Inc., Axxam Spa, Beckman Coulter Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., Biomat Srl, BMG LABTECH GmbH, Charles River Laboratories International Inc., Corning Inc., Danaher Corp., DIANA Biotechnologies s.r.o, HighRes Biosolutions, JSR Life Sciences LLC, Lonza Group Ltd., Merck KGaA, NanoTemper Technologies GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Sygnature Discovery Ltd., Tecan Trading AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market faces unique challenges due to the specialized nature of its products and niche end-users. Brand and product visibility play a limited role in sales. Instead, vendors focus on enhancing their distribution networks and ensuring product availability. HTS advertising and marketing are restricted, and awareness is lacking. Thermo Fisher Scientific and Bio-Rad Laboratories use websites, documents, brochures, and interactive videos on YouTube to educate end-users. Workshops are also being conducted to increase awareness. Advanced product development is leading market participants to recognize the importance of promotional activities and awareness programs. These factors are expected to boost the global HTS market during the forecast period.

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a key trend in the biotech industry, enabling researchers to test large compound libraries for potential drug candidates. Pharmaceutical corporations, biotech startups, academic institutions, and research organizations are leveraging HTS to tackle complex illnesses like cancer and neurological disorders. HTS involves using specialized equipment such as robotic arms, microplate readers, and high-resolution imaging systems for automating target identification and data analysis. Data analytics plays a crucial role in HTS, with machine learning and data management systems used for data organization, retrieval, integration, and storage. Carrier screening market and stem cell research also benefit from HTS. Drug repurposing initiatives, like Adcetris from Seagen, are gaining traction, and collaborative networks among HTS service providers facilitate open innovation models. The biopharmaceutical industry's focus on precision medicine drives the demand for HTS, with companies investing in computing foundations and chemical databases to support genomic data analysis. Despite advancements, challenges such as false-positive findings and maintenance of specialized equipment persist. The global healthcare sector continues to embrace HTS, fueling growth in this market. Companies like Relay Therapeutics and Biotechnology startups are leading the charge in HTS-driven drug discovery. Toxicology and open innovation models further expand HTS applications.

Market Challenges

The High Throughput Screening (HTS) market faces challenges due to the shortage of skilled professionals in pharmaceutical and biotechnology facilities and laboratories. HTS requires specialized expertise to operate the sensitive equipment and conduct tests effectively. In developing countries, the healthcare system lacks the necessary resources and trained personnel, which hinders the adoption of HTS technology. The absence of skilled technicians can lead to non-compliance, product failures, and significant financial losses for companies. Additionally, the poor healthcare infrastructure and low awareness about advanced technologies in these regions further impede the growth of the HTS market. Government investment in improving healthcare facilities and promoting awareness about HTS technology could help address these challenges and drive market expansion.

The High-Throughput Screening (HTS) market is a significant segment of the biotechnology industry, serving the needs of pharma companies, research organizations, and biopharmaceutical industry players. The market faces challenges in areas like carrier screening, target identification, and drug repurposing initiatives. Machine learning and open innovation models are being adopted to overcome these challenges. Relay Therapeutics, a biotech startup, is leveraging HTS for drug discovery using cell-based assays and label-free technology. HTS involves using instruments like robotic arms and microplate readers, along with software and services for data management, storage, organization, retrieval, and integration. Consumables, chemical databases, genomic data, and detection techniques are essential components. HTS is used in stem cell research, toxicology, and precision medicine, and collaborative networks help share knowledge and resources. HTS service providers offer a range of products and services, including instruments, software, and consumables, to support drug development and clinical trials. Technology advancements include lab-on-a-chip and biochemical screening. The global healthcare sector stands to benefit significantly from these innovations.

Segment Overview

This high throughput screening (hts) market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Application 1.1 Target identification and validation

1.2 Primary and secondary screening

1.3 Toxicology assessment

1.4 Stem cell research End-user 2.1 Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies

2.2 Academic and research institutes

2.3 CROs Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 Europe

3.3 Asia

3.4 Rest of World (ROW)



1.1 Target identification and validation- The global High Throughput Screening (HTS) market is driven by the increasing burden of chronic diseases, such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases, which necessitates early and comprehensive target identification and validation. Pharmaceutical companies are continuously outsourcing target identification and validation services to meet the rising demand for accurate analytical details on drugs and process development by regulatory agencies. The segment's growth is further fueled by the increasing pipeline for biological candidates and advancements in target identification and validation using advanced bioinformatics tools, automated experimental designs, and AI and ML algorithms. These factors are expected to foster the growth of the target identification and validation segment in the global HTS market during the forecast period.

The global Toxicology Testing Market is experiencing significant growth due to rising awareness of drug safety and stringent regulatory policies. Meanwhile, the global Genome Editing Market is expanding rapidly, driven by advancements in CRISPR technology and increased investment in genetic research. Additionally, the global Modular Laboratory Automation Market is thriving as laboratories seek efficient, scalable solutions to enhance productivity and accuracy. Together, these markets represent pivotal areas in the biotechnology and healthcare sectors, fostering innovation and improving outcomes across various scientific and medical disciplines.

Research Analysis

High-throughput screening (HTS) is a critical technology in the field of drug discovery and research, enabling the rapid and efficient identification of potential therapeutic compounds. HTS utilizes large compound libraries, often numbering in the millions, to screen for compounds that exhibit desirable biological activity. Academic institutions and biotech startups collaborate with pharmaceutical corporations to leverage their expertise and resources in this area. Complex illnesses such as cancer and neurological disorders are major targets for HTS, with a focus on developing new treatments and repurposing existing drugs. Robotic arms, microplate readers, high-resolution imaging systems, and data management systems are essential tools in the HTS process. Data analytics plays a crucial role in organizing, retrieving, integrating, and storing data from HTS experiments. Chemical databases, research organizations, toxicology, open innovation models, and the global healthcare sector are also integral components of the HTS market. Adcetris from Seagen is an example of a successful drug discovered through HTS. Drug repurposing, stem cell research, and data retrieval are other areas of focus in the HTS market.

Market Research Overview

High Throughput Screening (HTS) is a critical technology in the life sciences sector, enabling the rapid and efficient identification of potential drug candidates for complex illnesses such as cancer and neurological disorders. HTS utilizes compound libraries, automation, and specialized equipment like robotic arms, microplate readers, and high-resolution imaging systems to screen large numbers of compounds against specific targets. Data analytics plays a crucial role in HTS, with machine learning and data management systems used to organize, retrieve, integrate, and analyze vast amounts of genomic data and chemical information. Collaborative networks and HTS service providers facilitate open innovation models and knowledge sharing among academic institutions, biotech startups, pharmaceutical corporations, and research organizations. Drug repurposing initiatives, such as those by Biotechnology startups like Relay Therapeutics, offer new opportunities for discovering existing drugs with potential applications for new diseases. The biopharmaceutical industry, global healthcare sector, and precision medicine are major markets for HTS, with a focus on detection techniques, clinical trials, and the development of products and services including consumables, software, and services. Technology advancements like cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, and label-free technology continue to drive innovation in HTS. Toxicology and stem cell research are also significant applications of HTS. Overall, HTS is a vital component of drug discovery and development, contributing to the advancement of new treatments for chronic diseases and other health conditions.

