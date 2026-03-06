High-Turnout Texas Primaries Deliver Wins for Pro-Property Rights Candidates

Voters back leaders committed to lower property taxes, housing opportunity, and strong community infrastructure

AUSTIN, Texas, March 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Texas Realtors Political Action Committee (TREPAC) is proud to recognize the victories of dozens of pro-property rights candidates across the state following the 2026 Texas primary elections. With record-setting voter turnout, Texans demonstrated strong support for leaders committed to protecting property rights, lowering property taxes, and expanding housing opportunities.

"We are especially proud of our Realtor members and real estate-related professionals who stepped up to run for the state legislature in districts in North, East, Central, South, and West Texas," said James Martin, 2026 Chair of TREPAC.

"Texas Realtors care deeply about their communities, their neighbors, and the future of our state. We applaud these candidates for their commitment to civic leadership and public service," Martin added.

TREPAC supported 56 candidates in statewide and state legislative seats – 42 earned their party's nomination outright and three more are heading to a runoff.

TREPAC supports locally vetted candidates who understand the importance of protecting private property rights, reducing unnecessary regulations that limit housing development, and investing wisely in water, transportation, energy, and other infrastructure systems that keep Texas communities—large and small—strong and thriving.

Texas Realtors looks forward to working with both new and returning legislators to ensure Texas remains a place where communities prosper and the dream of property ownership remains within reach for all Texans.

