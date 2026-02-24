Texas Had the Second-Highest Share of State-to-State Moves

Also, more residents moved within Texas than in any other state, according to a Texas Realtors report

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- While state-to-state moves were down nationally, Texas continued to attract new residents, with 7.8% of all state-to-state moves going to Texas, according to the latest edition of the Texas Relocation Report released today by Texas Realtors. The report analyses the most recent data from the U.S. Census' American Community Survey, which covers moves made in 2024.

Moves to, from, and within Texas in 2024

Texas logged the second largest share of domestic moves, just behind Florida's 8%. As in the previous year, Texas also had both the highest number (3,414,000) and largest percentage (11%) of people who moved but stayed within their state.

"The data reflects what Texans experience every day: opportunity and a great place to enjoy life," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "Jobs and affordability draw people to Texas, and our strong communities make them want to stay."

California migration to Texas slowed, but still topped other states

Fewer Californians made the move to Texas in 2024 than in the previous year, but the Golden State still sent more new residents to Texas than any other state. Texas had a net gain of about 32,000 people from California, which sent 77,000 residents to Texas, while only 45,000 moved in the other direction.

Florida repeated as second largest trading partner

Texas also sent about 45,000 people to Florida but welcomed 52,000 new residents in return, for a net gain from Florida of about 7,000.

New Texans far outnumber outgoing ones

Texas had net losses of residents to Oklahoma (-9,000), Tennessee (-5,000), and Colorado (-5,000), but overall had a net gain of approximately 73,000 residents from all state-to-state moves.

"Whether you're brand new here or have been a Texan all your life, moving is a challenge," said Wauhob. "With a Texas Realtor by your side, you know you'll have the expertise, advice, and up-to-the-moment information you need."

About the Texas Relocation Report

The latest edition of the Texas Relocation Report is based on data from the 2024 American Community Survey estimates by the U.S. Census Bureau. The report analyzes state-to-state relocation data to and from Texas. Texas REALTORS® distributes insights about the Texas housing market, including quarterly market statistics, trends among homebuyers and sellers, million-dollar home sales, international trends, and more. To view the Texas Relocation Report, visit texasrealestate.com.

About Texas REALTORS®

With more than 145,000 members, Texas REALTORS® is a professional membership organization that represents all aspects of real estate in Texas. We are the advocate for REALTORS® and private property rights in Texas.

