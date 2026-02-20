Realtor Winn Sikes Honored for Lifetime of Texas Service

The Distinguished Service Award was presented to Sikes at the 2026 Texas Realtors Winter Meeting

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At its 2026 Winter Meeting, Texas Realtors presented Lubbock-based Realtor Winn Sikes with its Distinguished Service Award for her lifelong commitment to the real estate industry and her community. The award recognizes outstanding Realtors with a record of at least 25 years of service and civic participation in the state.

"For decades, Winn has embodied what it is to truly serve the Realtor profession with class, honor, grace, and unwavering passion," said Jennifer Wauhob, Chairman of Texas Realtors. "She has given her time, leadership, and wisdom to strengthen our profession, advocate for property rights, and mentor generations of Realtors. Her impact is both lasting and far-reaching."

Since her real estate career began in 1977, Sikes has dedicated countless hours to committees and task forces, progressing through every level of local association leadership. During her time as president of the Lubbock association, she helped introduce the organization's first lockbox system, a bold and forward-thinking innovation that permanently changed how real estate business is conducted.

A passionate advocate for political investment, Sikes is a member of the RPAC Hall of Fame at the $25,000 level and is well known for her belief that protecting the profession requires active engagement in the political process. She continues to serve faithfully on the Governmental Affairs/TREPAC Committee and leads the annual phone bank, remaining a trusted and familiar presence to leaders at the local, state, and national levels.

Sikes commented, "I am deeply honored to receive this recognition from Texas Realtors. The real estate industry has given me so much over the years, and I have always believed that the best way to give back is to stay involved, serve others, and help strengthen our profession for the future."

