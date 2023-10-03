Higher Collective Announces Approval to Open First Two Retail Stores in Connecticut, Set to Challenge Cannabis Industry Through Unique Business Model

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective, an industry-shaping cannabis retail brand, is thrilled to announce the upcoming openings of its first two retail locations in Connecticut. Higher Collective Killingly, situated at 1078 North Main St., Dayville, CT 06241, is slated to open its doors for its grand opening on October 7th, 2023, featuring Connecticut's first drive-through cannabis service. Higher Collective Willington, located at 11 Phelps Way, Willington, CT 06279, will celebrate its opening on October 14th. Both locations are open 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

A Revolutionary Retail Concept

Higher Collective is more than a store; it's a catalyst for change in the cannabis industry. The brand provides a welcoming space for all to explore cannabis while pioneering a new standard of success for Connecticut's social equity applicants. Each location embodies a distinct story of resilience and innovation against cannabis prohibition.

"Higher Collective extends beyond retail; we aim to be a transformative force set to challenge the existing cannabis industry landscape," said Patrik Jonsson, Founder and CEO of Higher Collective. "We're not just opening stores, we're opening doors of opportunity for an underrepresented group of entrepreneurs."

Higher Collective is also excited to introduce Connecticut's first two operational drive-through cannabis services in the state. Customers of the Killingly and Willington locations can place orders online and pick up their products from the convenience of their car, making for a seamless and efficient pickup experience during opening hours.

Driving Social Equity Forward

The brand amplifies its commitment to equity by forming strategic partnerships with groups like women, veterans, and minorities, where each partner shares equal ownership (50%) of a retail store. Each store is a testament to the transformative power of collaboration against systemic challenges.

Behind the Brand: Introducing "The Collective"

The Collective, the driving force behind Higher Collective, is an alliance of seasoned cannabis industry veterans and strategic community allies. United by a shared commitment to social justice, they have architected a groundbreaking business model designed to broaden opportunities for an increasingly diverse cohort of entrepreneurs. Focused on advancing social equity, The Collective cultivates a culture of community and collaboration. It offers practical resources, educational avenues and tangible opportunities through its collaborators. Curaleaf, a leading international provider of cannabis products, provided the opportunity for The Collective's retail partners, and serves as a minority partner for the group through an Equity Joint Venture license structure.

"Connecticut's Equity Joint Venture license, and our partnership with The Collective, is an opportunity for a national cannabis business like ours to offer our resources and size to support social equity leaders in a meaningful and tangible way," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Congratulations to all involved in opening these first two stores, and thank you to the state of Connecticut for this unique opportunity, which illustrates how social equity can work to benefit all. In the coming months, we look forward to supporting further expansion of Higher Collective stores in areas including licensing, marketing, mentorship and more."

Growth on the Horizon

The forthcoming openings of the Killingly and Willington locations are but the start of Higher Collective's aggressive growth strategy. Advanced planning is already underway for an additional two locations to open later this fall in New London and Hartford, and three more across Connecticut by early 2024.

Grand Opening Events and the Founder's Rate Program:

Higher Collective is thrilled to invite the community to two spectacular grand opening events in Connecticut. These events will feature ribbon cutting ceremonies, live entertainment, delectable treats and exciting giveaways.

Higher Collective Killingly Grand Opening

Date: October 7th, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 8:45am )

(Ribbon Cutting at ) Location: 1078 North Main St., Dayville, CT 06241

Higher Collective Willington Grand Opening

Date: October 14th, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM - 5:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 2:00pm )

(Ribbon Cutting at ) Location: 11 Phelps Way, Willington, CT 06279

Founder's Rate Program: Save $1,000 on Your Cannabis Journey

Higher Collective is excited to introduce our exclusive "Founders Rate" program, available only on the grand opening day of each retail store. When customers make a purchase on opening day, they will automatically be enrolled in this program. This will provide them with a consistent discount on their upcoming purchases until they have saved $1,000. By becoming a "Founder," customers will be part of the initial community supporting Higher Collective's vision for social equity within the cannabis industry.

About Higher Collective

Higher Collective is a pioneering retail concept in the cannabis industry, committed to fostering social equity, diversity, and inclusion. Each of the thoughtfully designed adult-use retail locations serves as a welcoming space for people to explore their relationship with cannabis. Created in collaboration with social equity partners, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis experience while taking tangible steps towards a more equitable future. For more information, visit www.highercollective.com.

