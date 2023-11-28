Higher Collective Announces Grand Opening of Hartford Location, Expanding Cannabis Access in Connecticut

News provided by

Higher Collective

28 Nov, 2023, 11:11 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective, a trailblazing cannabis retail brand dedicated to fostering social equity, is proud to unveil its newest cannabis retail shop in Hartford, Connecticut. Situated at 1396 Park Street, neighboring the city's renowned Parkville Market, Higher Collective Hartford is the first adult-use cannabis establishment in the city, marking a significant step forward in redefining the cannabis experience. The store will open its doors to the public on November 29th, 2023.

The Hartford location represents Higher Collective's commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming space for all individuals to explore and access high-quality cannabis products. The store opening marks the company's fourth retail site in Connecticut, complementing existing successful locations in Killingly, led by dispensary owner Angie Lewis; in Willington, led by dispensary owner Yanira Wolfgang-Pinto; and New London, led by dispensary owner Tori Garrett.

Patrik Jonsson, Founder of Higher Collective, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Higher Collective isn't just a store; it's a movement aimed at transforming the cannabis industry by creating a blueprint for entrepreneurial social equity applicants to succeed in a highly regulated and ever-changing landscape. Our Hartford location further strengthens our mission to offer a unique, welcoming environment for everyone to engage with cannabis and I am proud to have helped launch five social equity owned businesses this year."

Higher Collective Hartford will open with its Winter hours: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Kevin Henry, the social equity partner and owner of the Hartford retail store, expressed excitement, stating, "As a proud, lifelong resident of Hartford, I see the chance to foster job opportunities for our community and beyond, all while contributing an extra 3% of revenue to our city. This, to me, is the epitome of a win-win scenario for our business and the vibrant Hartford community we serve!"

The opening of Higher Collective Hartford will create employment opportunities for Hartford residents and contribute to the city's economic growth by generating additional revenue. Specifically, 3% of gross sales will go back to the City of Hartford.

Grand Opening Event
The grand opening event, scheduled for November 29th, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, will feature celebratory activities, including live entertainment from the house DJ, tasty treats from our Parkville Market partners, and exciting giveaways. This event aims to showcase Higher Collective's commitment to community engagement within the cannabis space. Adults aged 21+ are welcome to explore the store and its offerings while the first 100 guests will receive exclusive tote bags with food vouchers, cannabis vendor tutorials, accessories and more.

Founder's Rate Program: Save $1,000 on Your Cannabis Journey
Higher Collective is excited to offer their exclusive "Founders Rate" program, available only on the grand opening day of each retail store. When customers make a purchase on opening day, they will not only save 20% off their first purchase, but they will automatically be enrolled in this program. This will provide them with a consistent 20% discount on their upcoming purchases until they have saved $1,000. By becoming a "Founder," customers will be part of the initial community supporting Higher Collective's vision for social equity within the cannabis industry. For more information on the Higher Collective Founder's Rate Program, visit https://highercollective.com/founders-club/.

Giving Back to the Community:
The Higher Collective team in Hartford recently demonstrated their commitment to the local community by partnering with Key Foods and supporting a pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in collaboration with Hands on Hartford. This initiative aimed to help feed 600 local families in need, underscoring Higher Collective's dedication to supporting and uplifting the community beyond providing cannabis products.

Continued Expansion:
Following the successful opening of Higher Collective Hartford, the company is set to continue its expansion in Connecticut. Plans are underway for three additional retail locations slated to open in early 2024, furthering Higher Collective's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality cannabis products across the state while assisting individual social equity applicants as they venture into the industry.

For more information about Higher Collective, our mission and our Founders' Club, please visit our website at www.highercollective.com. Connect with us on social media for the latest updates:

Instagram: www.instagram.com/a.higher.collective
Facebook: www.facebook.com/highercollectivestores
LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/higher-collective-stores/
Phone: 888-MY-CT-420 (888-642-8420)

About Higher Collective:
Higher Collective is a pioneering retail concept in the cannabis industry, committed to fostering social equity, diversity, and inclusion. With four operational adult-use retail locations in ConnecticutKillingly, Willington, New London, and Hartford, including the state's first operating drive-thrus at Willington and Killingly — each dispensary offers a welcoming space for individuals to explore their relationship with cannabis. Created in collaboration with social equity partners, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis experience while taking tangible steps toward a more equitable future.

SOURCE Higher Collective

Also from this source

Higher Collective Enhances Convenience to Cannabis with Delivery & State's First Drive-Thru Services

Higher Collective Enhances Convenience to Cannabis with Delivery & State's First Drive-Thru Services

Higher Collective, the pioneering cannabis retail brand committed to advancing social equity, is proud to announce the launch of two innovative...
Higher Collective Expands its Footprint with the Upcoming Opening of New London Store

Higher Collective Expands its Footprint with the Upcoming Opening of New London Store

Higher Collective, the cannabis retail brand committed to fostering a new business model that champions social equity, is thrilled to announce the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Cannabis

Image1

Retail

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.