Higher Collective Announces Grand Opening of Hartford Location, Expanding Cannabis Access in Connecticut

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Higher Collective, a trailblazing cannabis retail brand dedicated to fostering social equity, is proud to unveil its newest cannabis retail shop in Hartford, Connecticut. Situated at 1396 Park Street, neighboring the city's renowned Parkville Market, Higher Collective Hartford is the first adult-use cannabis establishment in the city, marking a significant step forward in redefining the cannabis experience. The store will open its doors to the public on November 29th, 2023.

The Hartford location represents Higher Collective's commitment to providing an inclusive and welcoming space for all individuals to explore and access high-quality cannabis products. The store opening marks the company's fourth retail site in Connecticut, complementing existing successful locations in Killingly, led by dispensary owner Angie Lewis; in Willington, led by dispensary owner Yanira Wolfgang-Pinto; and New London, led by dispensary owner Tori Garrett.

Patrik Jonsson, Founder of Higher Collective, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "Higher Collective isn't just a store; it's a movement aimed at transforming the cannabis industry by creating a blueprint for entrepreneurial social equity applicants to succeed in a highly regulated and ever-changing landscape. Our Hartford location further strengthens our mission to offer a unique, welcoming environment for everyone to engage with cannabis and I am proud to have helped launch five social equity owned businesses this year."

Higher Collective Hartford will open with its Winter hours: 10:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10:00 a.m. - 6:00 p.m. on Sundays.

Kevin Henry, the social equity partner and owner of the Hartford retail store, expressed excitement, stating, "As a proud, lifelong resident of Hartford, I see the chance to foster job opportunities for our community and beyond, all while contributing an extra 3% of revenue to our city. This, to me, is the epitome of a win-win scenario for our business and the vibrant Hartford community we serve!"

The opening of Higher Collective Hartford will create employment opportunities for Hartford residents and contribute to the city's economic growth by generating additional revenue. Specifically, 3% of gross sales will go back to the City of Hartford.

Grand Opening Event

The grand opening event, scheduled for November 29th, 2023, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, will feature celebratory activities, including live entertainment from the house DJ, tasty treats from our Parkville Market partners, and exciting giveaways. This event aims to showcase Higher Collective's commitment to community engagement within the cannabis space. Adults aged 21+ are welcome to explore the store and its offerings while the first 100 guests will receive exclusive tote bags with food vouchers, cannabis vendor tutorials, accessories and more.

Founder's Rate Program: Save $1,000 on Your Cannabis Journey

Higher Collective is excited to offer their exclusive "Founders Rate" program, available only on the grand opening day of each retail store. When customers make a purchase on opening day, they will not only save 20% off their first purchase, but they will automatically be enrolled in this program. This will provide them with a consistent 20% discount on their upcoming purchases until they have saved $1,000. By becoming a "Founder," customers will be part of the initial community supporting Higher Collective's vision for social equity within the cannabis industry. For more information on the Higher Collective Founder's Rate Program, visit https://highercollective.com/founders-club/ .

Giving Back to the Community:

The Higher Collective team in Hartford recently demonstrated their commitment to the local community by partnering with Key Foods and supporting a pre-Thanksgiving Turkey Drive in collaboration with Hands on Hartford. This initiative aimed to help feed 600 local families in need, underscoring Higher Collective's dedication to supporting and uplifting the community beyond providing cannabis products.

Continued Expansion:

Following the successful opening of Higher Collective Hartford, the company is set to continue its expansion in Connecticut. Plans are underway for three additional retail locations slated to open in early 2024, furthering Higher Collective's commitment to providing accessible, high-quality cannabis products across the state while assisting individual social equity applicants as they venture into the industry.

About Higher Collective:

Higher Collective is a pioneering retail concept in the cannabis industry, committed to fostering social equity, diversity, and inclusion. With four operational adult-use retail locations in Connecticut — Killingly, Willington, New London, and Hartford, including the state's first operating drive-thrus at Willington and Killingly — each dispensary offers a welcoming space for individuals to explore their relationship with cannabis. Created in collaboration with social equity partners, Higher Collective aims to redefine the cannabis experience while taking tangible steps toward a more equitable future.

