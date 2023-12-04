Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market size to grow by USD 6.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, The market is fragmented due to the presence of prominent companies like Apperson Inc., Aptech Ltd. and Coursera Inc., and many more - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The higher education testing and assessment market is estimated to grow by USD 6.48 billion from 2022 to 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.32%. The higher education testing and assessment market is fragmented owing to the presence of many global and regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer higher education testing and assessment market are Apperson Inc., Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., Educational Testing Service, Gradeup Assignment, Harver B.V., LearningRx Inc., Mercer LLC, Mindlogicx, Ntalents, Oxford Learning Centers Inc., Pearson Plc, Scantron Inc., The Training Box Ltd., Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., Turning Technologies LLC., Wheebox, ZandaX, and McGraw Hill Education Inc. The report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Download a Sample before buying

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Higher Education Testing and Assessment Market 2023-2027

Company Offering:

Educational Testing Service - The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as GRE and TOEFL.

The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as GRE and TOEFL. LearningRx Inc. - The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as the K10 assessment test.

The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as the K10 assessment test. Mindlogicx - The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as proctored, online, and paper-pencil testing

The company offers higher education testing and assessment services such as proctored, online, and paper-pencil testing For details on companies and their offerings – Buy the report!

By Geography, the market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

North America is projected to contribute 31% by 2027. Assessment technology has also been used by governments in a number of North American countries. For example, the National Assessment of Educational Progress is conducted annually by NAEP to test student achievement in math, science, US history, and technology for grades 4, 8, and 12. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

Download a sample report to get more insights on the market share of various regions and the contribution of the segments.

Impactful driver- Transition of educational institutions to formative assessment

Transition of educational institutions to formative assessment Key Trend - Evolving role of educational technologies

- Evolving role of educational technologies Major Challenges - weak assessment mechanism of online testing

Market Segmentation

By Product, the market is classified into academic and non-academic. The market share growth by the academic segment will be significant during the forecast period. The academic segment consists of tests and assessments for subjects as follows: STEM, which is part of the core curriculum. Furthermore, the increasing use of smartphones, tablets, and e-libraries by students is helping to increase technology usage in classrooms. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Technavio Research experts have provided more insights on the market share of segments - View a Sample Report

Related Reports

The business process management (BPM) training market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.77% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 1,951.75 million.

The smart education market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.98% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 353.17 billion.

Higher Education Testing And Assessment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.32% YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.25 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key countries US, Canada, China, Japan, India, and Germany

TOC:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact US:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio