Highland Electric Fleets Earns Competitive Award Contract from National Procurement Cooperative Sourcewell

BEVERLY, Mass., Aug. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highland Electric Fleets, the leading provider of fleet electrification-as-a-service, announced today it has been awarded a cooperative contract for turnkey fleet electrification services from Sourcewell, a trusted purchasing cooperative covering 50k+ public entities in North America. With this award contract, Sourcewell members now have direct access to Highland's full suite of electrification products and services, enabling faster deployment of electric vehicles.

For more than 40 years, Sourcewell has been the leading voice and trusted purchasing advisor for public entities like governments, education institutions, and nonprofit organizations. Known for its competitive RFP process, Sourcewell issued a solicitation for Fleet Electrification Transition Planning, Management, and Related Services. There were 48 respondents, and Sourcewell ultimately selected nine awardees of which Highland is included.

The Fleet Electrification Transition Planning, Management, and Related Services is a new category for Sourcewell. Mike Domin, Supplier Development Administrator, said "I am excited for this new category. It will bring additional solutions to Sourcewell clients, when it comes to electrification-as-a service."

"Securing this award from Sourcewell is an amazing accomplishment for the electrification sector, and a huge win for municipal fleet operators," said Richard DiMatteo, EVP and Chief Growth Officer at Highland. "Public agencies have relied on Sourcewell's vetting process for many years and they now have validated options for fleet electrification services across multiple vehicle categories including school bus, light duty, and garbage trucks."

In collaboration with Sourcewell, Highland will provide a variety of electrification planning and implementation services – including its Fleet and Depot offerings – across the school bus, waste, and light-duty segments.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com.

About Sourcewell

Sourcewell is a self-sustaining government organization offering a cooperative purchasing program with more than 400 competitively solicited contracts to government, education, and nonprofit entities throughout North America. By utilizing Sourcewell contracts, participating agencies save time and money by capturing the buying power of more than 50,000 organizations.

