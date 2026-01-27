KWRL Transportation Cooperative to Celebrate Deployment of 14 Electric School Buses Serving Four School Districts

Through the transition to electric buses, Woodland Public Schools and KWRL anticipate approximately $400,000 in operational savings and efficiency gains over time. These savings include an estimated $200,000 annually from reduced diesel fuel use and lower maintenance costs.

"This project is a testament to the power of partnership. By working together to diversify transportation methods, we have unlocked new efficiencies that will benefit the Kalama, Woodland, Ridgefield, and La Center school districts for years to come," said Shannon Barnett, Transportation Director, KWRL. "Moving this venture from the application phase to daily operations was a shared endeavor, and it simply would not have been possible without the collaboration of our dedicated partners."

The initiative brings together a broad group of partners to support vehicle deployment, charging infrastructure, and day-to-day fleet operations. Highland Electric Fleets is supporting the project through its Electrification-as-a-Service (EaaS) model, helping coordinate the electric buses, charging infrastructure, and ongoing fleet support to reduce complexity for the participating districts. Additional project partners include Schetky as the Thomas Built dealer, Clark Public Utilities and Cowlitz Public Utility District, Accurate Electric Unlimited, and Maddox Industrial Transformer.

"Electric school buses remove diesel exhaust from daily routes and bus stops, benefiting students, drivers, and nearby communities. In fact, replacing 5 diesel school buses with electric school buses reduces the risk of pediatric asthma for 1,500 students," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "That same shift also brings quieter, smoother rides that support a calmer start to the school day."

The project was made possible through a combination of federal, state, and local funding, including $2.8 million from the EPA Clean School Bus Rebate Program (Round 3), nearly $3.0 million from the Washington Department of Ecology for vehicle and infrastructure support, and $300,000 in infrastructure funding from Clark Public Utilities for the Ridgefield depot.

About KWRL

KWRL is a cooperative effort of the Kalama, Woodland, Ridgefield, and LaCenter school districts. Cooperatives are encouraged in the State of Washington to help small and rural districts find transportation efficiencies by and through shared and collaborative operations. When it comes to student transportation, all four KWRL member districts share a singular administrative team, singular maintenance department, a singular student management team as well as many other shared efforts to save each district from funding the same services individually.

About Highland Electric Fleets

Highland Electric Fleets is North America's leading provider of Electrification-as-a-Service. Founded in 2019, Highland partners with school districts, municipalities, and fleet operators to make the transition to electric fleets simple and affordable. Highland proudly serves as the Official Electric School Bus Provider of the LA28 Olympic and Paralympic Games and Team USA. From pioneering vehicle-to-grid technology to managing some of the nation's largest electric school bus fleets, Highland delivers reliable, cost-effective solutions that support local communities and drive the future of transportation. Learn more at www.highlandfleets.com.

Media Contacts

Chris Orlando

Highland Electric Fleets

[email protected]

SOURCE Highland Electric Fleets