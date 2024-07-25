Highlands and Paradigm improve access to cancer care options in northwest Arkansas, increasing clinical trial participation by 45%

COLUMBUS, Ohio and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm and Highlands Oncology announce promising results from their ongoing collaboration, demonstrating a 45% increase in the number of patients enrolled in clinical trials. The achievement aligns with the objectives to maximize the availability of clinical trials for all patients in the region.

Highlands is a large, community oncology cancer center located in the northwest Arkansas corridor, which provides care not only to Arkansas, but to surrounding Oklahoma and Missouri.

"Northwest Arkansas is a wonderful place to live, work and raise a family, however, there are tremendous geographical barriers to participation in university-based clinical research programs in the region," said J. Thaddeus Beck, MD, FACP, Co-Founder and Medical Director of Research at Highlands Oncology. "Highlands is dedicated to providing the highest quality of cancer care as well as fulfilling the need for patient access to clinical trials in our community."

"Access to cancer care varies dramatically depending on where you live," said Kent Thoelke, CEO, Paradigm. "We're proud to help create more equitable access to clinical trials for patients in Arkansas through our work with Highlands, as well as in similar communities across the US. We imagine a world where everyone can get the most advanced care possible, no matter their geography."

Highlands works with Paradigm to evaluate the feasibility of new clinical trials and screen patients for recruitment. This partnership has helped the research team increase productivity and efficiency. First, Paradigm securely integrates patient clinical data from Highlands' EMR, as well as test results from all five of Highlands' molecular testing vendors to streamline all aspects of recruitment. Highlands also receives new phase I, II, and III interventional therapeutic clinical trial opportunities through Paradigm from pharmaceutical and biotechnology sponsors that are pre-qualified and aligned with Highlands' local patient population, capabilities, research portfolio, interests and objectives.

"Highlands has increased clinical trial patient enrollment by 45% over the last two years, while also reducing the burden on the research department," said Adam Torres, BSBA, BSN, RN, CCRP, Director of Research Development, Highlands Oncology. "These accomplishments were achieved through the deployment of industry leading best practices, technology, and automations, including Paradigm, who has served as an invaluable partner for our research program."

Read more details in the case study with Highlands Oncology .

About Highlands

Highlands Oncology provides comprehensive cancer care to Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding areas. They focus on offering and providing access to all the resources you might need when faced with a cancer diagnosis. Highlands prides itself on making world renowned cancer care available to patients in Northwest Arkansas so they are able to receive the care and treatment they need close to the ones they love in the place they call home.

About Paradigm

Paradigm is rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem by creating a platform that enables equitable access to trials for all patients, while enhancing trial efficiency and reducing the barriers to participation for healthcare providers. Incubated by ARCH Venture Partners and backed by leading healthcare and life sciences investors, Paradigm aims to break down barriers across the trial ecosystem through one seamless infrastructure implemented at healthcare provider organizations, bringing potentially life-saving therapies to patients faster.

