Paradigm Health Raises $78 Million Series B to Make Clinical Trials Part of Routine Care Across the U.S. and Globally

COLUMBUS, Ohio and NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paradigm Health, the technology company rebuilding the clinical research ecosystem, today announced an oversubscribed $78 million Series B financing. The round was led by ARCH Venture Partners, with participation from new investor DFJ Growth and existing investors F-Prime, General Catalyst, GV, Lux Capital, Mubadala Capital, the American Cancer Society's BrightEdge Fund, and others, several of whom took super pro-rata positions.

Paradigm Health is transforming how clinical trials are conducted and broadening access for patients across the U.S. and globally. The new funding will be used to accelerate Paradigm Health's expansion as demand grows from global biopharmaceutical companies for more efficient trials and from health systems seeking to offer trials to patients closer to where they receive routine care. Paradigm Health currently supports Phase I–III oncology trials for 15 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies.

"When trials run more efficiently, new treatments reach patients sooner," said Robert Nelsen, Managing Partner at ARCH Venture Partners and Paradigm Health Co-Founder and Board Chair. "Paradigm Health is creating new infrastructure the industry desperately needs: one platform that enables hospitals and sponsors to run studies faster, more intelligently, and at far lower cost. This will accelerate the development of promising therapies and help ensure today's patients have access to the treatments they need."

Following Paradigm Health's acquisition of Flatiron Health's Clinical Research Business , the company now operates the largest oncology research network in the United States and is expanding its commercial business across neuroscience, cardiovascular disease, metabolic conditions, and other therapeutic areas with significant research needs.

"Clinical trials are how we learn and improve care for patients," said Kent Thoelke, Chief Executive Officer of Paradigm Health. "Today, most research happens in academic centers because they have the staff and infrastructure to manage it. Patients in community and rural settings have limited access to trials, and their experiences remain underrepresented in research. This slows down trials, makes them more expensive, and misses opportunities for innovation. Paradigm Health is building a scalable trial ecosystem embedded directly into real-world clinical workflows, enabling any health system to participate in research with dramatically fewer resources."

Paradigm Health's platform now spans 45 U.S. states and 166 healthcare provider organizations with 2,100 care locations, placing 70% of the U.S. cancer population within easy access to a clinical trial site. This includes 123 community oncology practices and 43 health systems and academic medical centers, 23 of which are NCI-Designated Cancer Centers. The company's AI-enabled infrastructure automates patient matching and site feasibility, and has helped health systems accrue to trials four times faster while reducing provider burden and accelerating timelines for biopharma sponsors. Paradigm Health also recently launched a Trial Design Service to enable sponsors to design and execute interventional and pragmatic trials embedded directly into routine care.

"Clinical trials are the bottleneck in getting new therapies to patients, especially as AI unlocks an unprecedented wave of drug innovation," said Justin Kao, Partner at DFJ Growth. "Paradigm Health is the AI-native platform built for this moment, pairing breakthrough technology with the largest clinical network to make trials dramatically faster and more accessible. We're excited to support the team as they democratize access to cutting edge therapies."

With its national network, AI-powered platform, and trial-design capabilities, Paradigm Health is the leading partner for biopharma companies and health systems working to make clinical research a seamless part of patient care in every community where it's needed.

