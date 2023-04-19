HighLevel Payment Gateways for Supplements, CBD, Coaching, and Online Courses are Now Offered by Gateway Funnel Pros

WINDHAM, Maine, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gateway Funnel Pros, a leading payment gateway provider based in the United States, is excited to announce its new payment gateway and merchant account support program designed specifically for clients and marketing agencies that use the HighLevel – or GoHighLevel, which it is often referred to as – CRM and marketing software.

HighLevel is an all-in-one marketing, lead generation, CRM, and agency management software that helps businesses generate prospects online and convert them into paying clients.

Depending on their exact products or services offered, some HighLevel agencies and end users may encounter challenges with Stripe and PayPal declining or shutting down payment processing accounts due to violations of their individual "prohibited use" policies. This is where the Gateway Funnel Pros program hopes to align itself. With expertise in providing stable and affordable alternative credit card processing for high-risk and regulated online marketing businesses, Gateway Funnel Pros now offers GoHighLevel payment gateway services that cater to online coaches, web-based courses, CBD companies, and nutritional supplement companies, among others.

"We understand the pain points of GHL [GoHighLevel] agencies and end users," says Alex Roy, founder of Gateway Funnel Pros. "Because we have different allowed-use policies, our team of experts is able to offer credit card processing that seamlessly integrates with HighLevel, providing stable, affordable, and full-service HighLevel payment gateways."

Gateway Funnel Pros offers two main payment gateway integration options for HighLevel users, although both solutions – NMI and AuthorizeNet – rely on specifically underwritten high-risk merchant accounts on the back end.

NMI integration allows HighLevel users to connect their merchant account to their HighLevel account with ease. Gateway Funnel Pros' team of experts can help tailor the NMI integration to the specific products and services of the business, ensuring a smooth operation. Moreover, multiple merchant accounts can be integrated into the GoHighLevel credit card processing back end for added convenience.

High-risk AuthorizeNet merchant accounts are another high-risk-friendly payment gateway option offered by Gateway Funnel Pros for HighLevel users. This solution provides an affordable, stable, and reliable high-risk merchant account integrated into "AuthNet" on the back end. It allows businesses to process payments smoothly, even if they have been declined or shut down by other payment gateways like Stripe or PayPal due to selling products or services that are not allowed.

"Once we assist with the back-end high-risk merchant account approval, online businesses and agencies can add a new high-risk AuthorizeNet merchant account to GoHighLevel by simply heading to the 'Payments' area of their GHL dashboard and entering both their test and live credentials," says Alex Roy. "For our GHL high-risk AuthorizeNet clients, we offer a free integration call and screen share to ensure a seamless setup with fewer technical errors."

According to their website, found at GatewayFunnelPros.com, the company is committed to helping HighLevel users overcome their payment processing challenges. They provide tailored payment processing solutions that cater to the unique needs of businesses, including agencies, online coaches, web-based course providers, CBD, and nutritional supplement companies. With custom-tailored NMI and AuthorizeNet merchant accounts, Gateway Funnel Pros enables businesses to process credit card payments with ease on GoHighLevel, even if Stripe or PayPal has declined them.

"GoHighLevel agencies and users need a stable, affordable, and reliable alternative payment gateway to thrive. Gateway Funnel Pros looks to help underserved businesses achieve that," says Alex. "Our team of experts is now fully trained and ready to help businesses accept credit cards on GoHighLevel, regardless of whether they have been turned down by Stripe or PayPal."

For more information about Gateway Funnel Pros and its payment gateway program for HighLevel, visit: https://www.gatewayfunnelpros.com/alternative-payment-gateways-for-highlevel/

