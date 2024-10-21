Highlighting Success: Celebrating Small, Hispanic-Owned Businesses

"OUC continues to be more than just a hometown utility and is a committed community partner and leader," said OUC Commissioner Linda Landman Gonzalez. "Both Prospera and OUC are committed to improving our community, which is why OUC has been a proud sponsor of Prospera for many years. To the entrepreneurs we are recognizing today: You have dreamed it, you have built it, and you have prospered. Congratulations on your wonderful success!"

The following entrepreneurs whose stories illustrate dreaming, building, and prospering, were recognized:

Maria & Rebecca Blandon , co-owners of Stemma Craft Coffee

, co-owners of Stemma Craft Coffee Grisselle Supriana & Hector Calicio , co-owners of Gavasha

& , co-owners of Gavasha Luis Vargas & Mishelle Peña, co-owners of Hispanic Insurance Specialists

The program was led by Prospera Central & Northeast Florida Vice President Katia Medina. It highlighted Prospera's impact on the local entrepreneurial ecosystem and small businesses for funders, volunteers, partners, clients, and other leaders. It included remarks from Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings and Prospera Incoming Board Chair George Bermudez.

"It is with gratitude, humbleness, and honor that I take over as Board Chair of Prospera. Leading alongside President & CEO Augusto Sanabria, we will continue to support Hispanic entrepreneurs achieve the dream of business ownership by providing essential services, solutions, advise, and resources needed to achieve success. We will continue working side-by-side with public and private funders, creating an inclusive ecosystem and helping to drive economic development in the markets we serve. I cannot think of a better grassroots, economic empowerment organization for Hispanics than Prospera," said Bermudez.

An on-stage recognition for government economic development staff from City of Orlando, Orange County, Osceola County, Seminole County, and City of Kissimmee showcased the year-round collaboration with Prospera to serve local small business owners. Members of Prospera's Clients' Circle were also recognized on stage for their generous donations to pay it forward and help the nonprofit organization serve more entrepreneurs like them.

In addition to Presenting Sponsor OUC, the event was presented with the support of the following sponsors:

Premier : Verizon

: Verizon Hosts : Bank of America, Heart of Florida United Way, JPMorgan Chase, Orlando Health, Orlando Magic, TD Bank, Walt Disney Parks & Resorts, and Wells Fargo.

: Bank of America, Heart of Florida United Way, JPMorgan Chase, Orlando Health, Orlando Magic, TD Bank, & Resorts, and Wells Fargo. Champions: Akerman, CITY Furniture, Florida Technical College , Hispanic Federation, Plaza del Sol, Suncoast Credit Union, TSG Financial Advisors with Ameriprise Financial, Truist, UCF, Valencia College , and VyStar Credit Union.

Prospera is an economic development, nonprofit organization that has specialized since 1991 in providing bilingual assistance to Hispanic entrepreneurs who want to start, sustain, and grow their business. In the last five years alone, Prospera facilitated over $70 million in loans for small business clients, trained 17,300 entrepreneurs, and helped consulting clients create or retain more than 16,000 jobs. Prospera currently serves Florida, North Carolina, and Georgia. For more information, visit www.prosperausa.org.

Media Contact: Katia Medina, (407) 920-4201, [email protected]

SOURCE Prospera