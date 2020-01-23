Highly Anticipated Opening of Life Time Rancho San Clemente Tennis and Athletic Resort Set for Jan. 24

The highly anticipated destination brings the return of world class outdoor tennis and instruction to the area, along with a new, 46,000-square-foot state-of-the-art healthy lifestyle destination. The site was formerly the home of the Rancho San Clemente Tennis and Fitness Club.

"I'm truly excited to reinvigorate our tennis community in San Clemente and provide our members with a health and wellness experience unlike any in the area," said Kevin Hammell, general manager of Life Time Rancho San Clemente. "We have been welcomed with open arms by residents, many of whom spent many years playing tennis here previously. Our team is eager to serve them in this completely reimagined space that will fit the needs of the entire family."

The new 10.5 acre and 46,000-square-foot club destination includes:

Four dedicated studios for exclusive group fitness, cycle, yoga and Pilates programming;

A fitness floor dedicated to one-on-one personal training;

More than 200 pieces of best-in-class cardiovascular and resistance training equipment;

Life Time Tennis, featuring 12 pristine tennis courts—one a stadium court with amphitheater seating, four pickleball courts and adult and junior programs, personal lessons, leagues and mixers;

Tennis viewing area, outdoor patio and entertainment space;

Outdoor lap and leisure pools with cabanas, lounge chairs, starting blocks and fountains;

A dedicated Child Center featuring a play area and accommodations for infants as well as toddlers thru children up to age 11;

LifeCafe, a nutrition-focused full-service, fast-casual restaurant and bar featuring a full menu including alcohol and grab and go options, along with Peet's coffee, proprietary nutritional supplements and more;

LifeSpa, a full-service salon and spa with six service rooms specializing in hair, body and nail services; and,

Luxurious dressing rooms featuring Soapbox products with spas, saunas, steam rooms, and complimentary towels and lockers.

Life Time Rancho San Clemente is located at 111 Avenida Vista Montana and will be open on Monday through Friday 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. A variety of membership options are available for individuals, couples, and families. For more information, please call 949-392-7100 or visit us on the web.

About Life Time® – Healthy Way of Life

Life Time champions a healthy and happy life for its members across 150 destinations in 41 major markets in the U.S. and Canada. As the nation's only Healthy Way of Life brand, Life Time delivers an unmatched athletic resort experience that goes well beyond fitness to encompass the entire spectrum of daily life. Building upon its current portfolio, Life Time is building its brand through the development of large, mixed-use lifestyle centers that feature Life Time resorts, Life Time Work co-working spaces and Life Time Living high-end leased residences. These concepts, combined with distinctive programming, encompass the full spectrum of a healthy living, healthy aging and healthy entertainment experience for individuals, couples and families of all ages.

