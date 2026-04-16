Highly Anticipated Phantom Theater Previews for Media Ahead of Kings Island's 2026 Season Opening

Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare

With a nod to its past, the all-new Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare invites guests into its hallowed halls on a dark and stormy night, setting the tone for its grand (and ghostly) re-opening. Inside, a long-awaited performance by Maestro, the theater's resident organist, is set to begin. During the storm, a lightning strike unleashes the ghost notes – mischievous musical spirits that wreak havoc across the theater – from Maestro's mighty pipe organ.

With the help of head usher No Legs Larry, guests take on the role as a member of his team and ride in "enchanted opera boxes," utilizing special spellbound flashlights to capture and return the ghost notes to the organ so the performance can begin on time.

Along the way, the enchanted opera boxes travel through fully built dimensional scenes, including backstage areas, haunted hallways, dressing rooms and a fiery boiler room as they meet other performers who are ready to take the stage. From animatronic forms of Houdelini and The Great Garbonzo to Hilda Bovine and Lionel Burymore, the Phantom Theater's beloved crew is back, getting caught in the chaos while guests simultaneously search for the ghost notes. New surprises await guests around every corner, including the introduction of Arpeggio, Maestro's furry feline friend.

The ride's interactive scenes feature added multi-sensory effects like wind and sound, hidden Easter eggs throughout and a grand on-stage musical finale with all cast members. Phantom Theater: Opening Nightmare is a nod to the original that made its home at Kings Island from 1992 – 2002.

The attraction previews for media on Thursday, April 16, followed by a Season Passholder Preview on Friday, April 17 from 12 – 9 p.m. as part of the new Perks & Play rewards program. The ride officially opens to all guests on Saturday, April 18, alongside the rest of the park for the 2026 season.

Events and Entertainment

Shortly after the park opens for the season, the first signature festival arrives at the Tower Gardens near the Eiffel Tower. Food & Wine Festival invites guests to pair world-class cuisine with decadent wines from around the world as they unwind with live summertime music by some of Cincinnati's best local bands.

With a hand-crafted menu designed by the park's culinary team, the flavors (and fun) at Kings Island's Food & Wine Festival are perfect for every palate. Food & Wine Festival runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays May 29 – June 21.

At the Kings Island Theater, award-winning International Star Illusionist Brad Ross brings his mesmerizing show to Kings Island, taking audiences on an unforgettable journey into fantasy and imagination. Families will experience jaw-dropping grand illusions, hilarious comedy and breathtaking magic live on stage. This action-packed show will thrill, amaze and have fans of all ages on the edge of their seats May 30 – June 21.

A dazzling fireworks display will paint the night sky with color at Star-Spangled Night presented by M&M'S® on July 4. The air will be filled with patriotic music and sounds of celebration while the best night rides can be conquered on some of the park's most loved attractions.

Kings Island's Grand Carnivale, the multi-sensory journey around the world featuring the sights, sounds and flavors of international cultures, makes its festive return this summer. Guests can enjoy live music, cultural crafts, authentic cuisine and the iconic Spectacle of Color Parade. Each night will conclude with a grand finale filled with fireworks, lasers, lights and drones. Grand Carnivale runs daily July 18 – Aug. 2.

Even More Fun for Everyone

At the Main Gate, a newly-refreshed KI Essentials store will open, featuring a clean and modern look, updated display fixtures, revised layout and Kings Island-branded merchandise.

In addition, the park's iconic Grand Carousel turns a century old in 2026. Manufactured in 1926 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company, Grand Carousel is the oldest ride in the park. Originally operating at Cincinnati's Coney Island, it was relocated to Kings Island for the park's grand opening in 1972. The ride, featuring 48 hand-carved carousel horses and its original Wurlitzer band organ, is a must-ride for all guests building their own family traditions.

Over at Soak City Water Park, two of its newest attractions return for another summer of bigger and wetter thrills. Opened in 2025, RiverRacers, the only side-by-side dual racing water coaster in Ohio, and Splash River Junction, an area that includes seven water slides designed just for kids, will once again be ready for families to beat the summer heat beginning on Saturday, May 23.

For more information on Kings Island, including park hours, ticket and Season Pass information, helpful tips and more, go to visitkingsisland.com.

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SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation