New England's First Dual-Launch Straddle Coaster, Quantum Accelerator, Previews Today at Six Flags New England

"Quantum Accelerator is an exciting new addition that raises the bar for family thrill rides at Six Flags New England," said Park Manager Bill Falzone. "Featuring a dual-launch system and an exhilarating straddle seat design, this coaster is sure to become a favorite among guests of all ages. It's the perfect complement to our world-class lineup and reinforces Six Flags New England as the go-to destination for family fun in 2026"

Key elements of the ride include:

Straddle seating – Riders board a steampunk hover bike and grip the handlebars to begin their adventure

– Riders board a steampunk hover bike and grip the handlebars to begin their adventure Two launches – Riders are launched out of the station from zero to 30 mph, then boosted in a second launch mid-course at speeds reaching 45 mph

– Riders are launched out of the station from zero to 30 mph, then boosted in a second launch mid-course at speeds reaching 45 mph Highspeed turnarounds – Riders experience adrenaline-packed turns at high speeds

– Riders experience adrenaline-packed turns at high speeds Overbanked turn – Riders hug the ground as they tilt over 90 degrees around curves to create a feeling of centrifugal force

– Riders hug the ground as they tilt over 90 degrees around curves to create a feeling of centrifugal force Stengel dive – This unique maneuver takes riders over a camelback hill and quickly tilts into an overbanked turn delivering a thrilling twisting sensation (named after its designer, Werner Stengel)

– This unique maneuver takes riders over a camelback hill and quickly tilts into an overbanked turn delivering a thrilling twisting sensation (named after its designer, Werner Stengel) Airtime hill – The train soars over the loading station, reaching a height of 59 feet and delivering a weightless feeling (negative G-forces) before plunging down the winding track

Quantum Accelerator's key stats:

Location: Crackaxle Canyon

Crackaxle Canyon Rank: New England's first dual-launched straddle coaster, Six Flags New England's 12 th coaster

New England's first dual-launched straddle coaster, Six Flags New England's 12 coaster Top Speed: 45 mph

45 mph Top Height: 59 feet

59 feet Track Length: 2,604 feet

2,604 feet Minimum rider height: 48"

48" Maximum rider height: 77"

Crackaxle Canyon Updates

The arrival of the park's newest coaster is breathing new life into Crackaxle Canyon, highlighting a series of enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience. Nearby, Screamore Gadgets features new retail offerings, while Doc Pemberton's Refresh Station provides convenient Coca‑Cola® beverage options. JB's Smokehouse, located directly across from Quantum Accelerator, is introducing new menu items that honor the new ride alongside its daily smoked barbecue. Additions this season include salads and sirloin steak sandwiches, giving guests more variety and fresh dining options.

New, Elevated Food Experiences

Across the park, Six Flags New England continues to invest in its food and beverage program with upgraded ingredients, expanded menus, and the fully renovated Riverboat Café. Guests will find elevated versions of familiar favorites, including house‑made mac and cheese and freshly hand‑breaded chicken tenders, along with a new hand‑breaded fish and chips offering this year. Additional enhancements include deep‑fried Brussels sprouts and a selection of bold, house‑made sauces at Chop Six. These updates are designed to improve quality, variety, and consistency, giving guests more appealing dining choices throughout their visit.

Six Flags New England offers a variety of passes giving guests exceptional value along with their favorite thrills. Passes include unlimited admission, parking, discounts, and more, plus exclusive benefits and special events. New for 2026, Gold Season Passes and Memberships now include regional access, allowing guests to enjoy multiple East Coast parks on a single pass—including Six Flags Great Escape, Six Flags Great Adventure, Six Flags Wild Safari, Hurricane Harbor New Jersey. Through May 3, guests who purchase a Silver Season Pass are eligible for a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass. For more information, visit sixflags.com/newengland/season-passes.

Guests can find more information about Six Flags New England's exciting 2026 season at sixflags.com/newengland and follow Six Flags New England's social media channels.

About Six Flags New England

Six Flags New England is home to over 100 rides, shows, attractions and the region's largest water park, Hurricane Harbor. With over 200 acres, Six Flags New England boasts 12 roller coasters, a 500,000-gallon wave pool and world class shopping and dining for all ages. With a reason to visit every season, park goers will not want to miss out on New England's largest Halloween event, Kids Boo Fest and Fright Fest. Six Flags New England is the premier destination for family fun and is located in western Massachusetts.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation (NYSE: FUN) is North America's largest regional amusement-resort operator, with 21 amusement parks, 14 water parks and nine resort properties across 13 states in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The Company also manages an amusement park in Saudi Arabia. Focused on its purpose of making people happy, Six Flags provides fun, immersive and memorable experiences to millions of guests every year with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks, resorts and a portfolio of beloved intellectual property such as Looney Tunes®, DC Comics® and PEANUTS®.

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SOURCE Six Flags Entertainment Corporation