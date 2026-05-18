Highly Regarded Executive Compensation Partner Joins Latham & Watkins, Further Expanding Elite Capabilities Serving Public Companies and Boards

Erica Aho, one of the country's preeminent executive compensation and benefits partners, brings strong track record as trusted advisor to boards and C-suite.

NEW YORK, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Latham & Watkins LLP1 is pleased to announce that Erica Aho has joined the firm as a partner in the Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice. Aho initially joins the firm's New York office, with plans to transition to Los Angeles. She advises on complex executive compensation and benefits matters in the context of high-profile public company mergers, acquisitions, spin-offs, and other corporate transactions.

Erica Aho, Partner, Latham & Watkins

"Erica is widely regarded as one of the foremost executive compensation and benefits lawyers in the country with strong credibility among boards and senior executives, and we are thrilled to welcome her to Latham," said Marc Jaffe, Managing Partner of Latham's New York office. "Her insights and judgment as a trusted advisor to public companies on a range of sophisticated matters perfectly aligns with Latham's platform."

Aho's practice includes advising on compensation-related governance, disclosure, and securities law considerations. She brings particular depth in structuring incentive arrangements that balance regulatory requirements with client objectives regarding executive reward and retention and shareholder alignment.

"Erica's breadth of experience and strong market reputation further expands our leading practice and supports our interdisciplinary approach, and she will be a terrific asset to the practice and our clients," said Larry Seymour, Global Chair of Latham's Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice.

"Latham's expansive corporate practice is second to none, and its sophisticated executive compensation and benefits lawyers are exceptional in successfully executing on all types of deals. The firm has an extraordinarily deep bench in the US and around the world, which provides an excellent platform for me to grow my practice. I look forward to being a part of, and contributing to, Latham's continued success," Aho said.

Aho joins Latham from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz. She received her JD, summa cum laude, from New York Law School and her BA, summa cum laude, from New York University.

About Latham & Watkins (lw.com)

Latham & Watkins is a leading global law firm that brings together exceptional legal talent in financial centers around the world to advise on complex transactions, litigation, and regulatory matters. The firm's deep market and product knowledge, industry experience, vast scale, and commitment to innovation and excellence help clients navigate their most critical challenges and achieve their goals.

Notes to Editors

1 Latham & Watkins operates worldwide as a limited liability partnership organized under the laws of the State of Delaware (USA) with affiliated limited liability partnerships conducting the practice in France, Hong Kong, Italy, Singapore, and the United Kingdom and as an affiliated partnership conducting the practice in Japan. Latham & Watkins operates in Israel through a limited liability company, in South Korea as a Foreign Legal Consultant Office, and in Saudi Arabia through a limited liability company.

Contacts

Marc Jaffe, New York Office Managing Partner, +1.212.906.1281

Larry Seymour, Global Chair, Executive Compensation, Employment & Benefits Practice, +1.213.891.8780

SOURCE Latham & Watkins LLP