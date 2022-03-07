Highmark works with Meru Health to Help Members with Depression, Anxiety and Burnout with an Evidence-based Online Solution

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, the most comprehensive mental health solution in the market with industry-leading outcomes, announced today that they will work with Pittsburgh-based health insurer Highmark to deliver Meru Health's solution to more than 6 million Highmark members.

Through the collaboration, Highmark members will have access to Meru Health's online mental health solution that helps members with depression, anxiety, burnout and stress. Meru Health provides an evidence-based digital solution that combines on-demand therapist support, a smartphone-based treatment program, HRV biofeedback training, anonymous peer support and habit-changing activities for sleep, nutrition, and more.

Highmark was impressed with Meru Health's clinical model which includes delivery of evidence-based care via a smartphone app, whenever and wherever the members might need it.

"We recognize that our member's mental health needs are quite varied and individualized," said Demetrios Marousis, Director of Behavioral Health for Highmark. "Contracting with Meru Health provides additional access to evidence-based care in a manner that is important to an increasing number of our members. The easy access, connectivity to support and resources when and where our members need it is essential in today's world."

The support is especially important as the pandemic drags on and inflates people's mental health problems. The number of adults experiencing depression or anxiety has tripled during the past year, according to a study published in JAMA Network Open. Meanwhile, the growing provider shortage persists. In light of this, Meru Health is providing access to mental health care that can improve the quality of care for Highmark members.

Data Results from Meru Health

Meru Health is focused on delivering the best long and short-term outcomes in the market. After program completion, 75 percent of people are in depression or anxiety symptom remission and 85 percent of people show clinically significant improvement, measured on industry standard PHQ-9 (depression) and GAD-7 (anxiety) scales. The Meru Health Program is the only intervention with published research that shows that these treatment gains last 12 months after the end of treatment.

Highmark is focusing on promoting mental health awareness for their members. One important aspect of this collaboration is improving the health literacy of their membership with a focus on mental health needs. The goal is to better equip members to know when it is time to seek care, something that is often delayed or discouraged by stigma.

"We could not be more excited to partner Highmark and provide their members with world-class online mental health care," said Kristian Ranta, the CEO of Meru Health. "Highmark's dedication in prioritizing their members mental health and putting an extra emphasis on communication and relieving stigma around mental health, is imperative to deliver the results. We are proud of the example Highmark sets and hope that more health plans will follow suite in 2022."

About Meru Health

Meru Health is setting the new standard in mental healthcare with the most comprehensive online solution that combines licensed therapists and psychiatrists, a smartphone-based treatment program, biofeedback training, anonymous peer support, and habit-changing activities for sleep, nutrition, and more.

The company is committed to evidence-based care and has published groundbreaking clinical outcomes with Stanford, Harvard, and UC Davis that show promising clinical effectiveness and lasting results. Meru Health offers a convenient, accessible, side effect-free mental health treatment option in contrast to the standard of care in the U.S. today. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna, Humana, and Moda Health, as well as leading businesses who want to provide best-in-class mental health care for their employees or members. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com and follow them on LinkedIn , Facebook , and Twitter .

SOURCE Meru Health