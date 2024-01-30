Meru Health publishes 2-year results with sustained treatment gains

Meru Health is the first digitally enabled mental health provider having published 2-year longitudinal results

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, a technology-enabled digital mental health provider with a novel mind-body approach to mental healthcare, published a retrospective cohort study in collaboration with University of Oregon, Harvard University, University of North Carolina Chapel Hill, University of Iowa, University of California Davis, and University of Louisville today in Psychology and Psychotherapy: Theory, Research and Practice, confirming the utility of therapist-supported holistic digital mental health interventions in reducing depression and anxiety symptoms up to 24 months after treatment.

Notably, this study marks the first time a digital-based mental health company has ever released 2-year data: a groundbreaking addition to Meru Health's evidence base of over a dozen scientific studies showcasing the clinical efficacy, feasibility, and safety of its mental health interventions.

"Our goal since the founding of Meru Health has been to help people get better and stay better for the long term, not just to cope with symptoms. We are really proud to publish this groundbreaking and unique study showing sustained treatment gains for up to 2 years after treatment start," said Kristian Ranta, founder and CEO of Meru Health. "Our team is committed and passionate about building and validating solutions for holistic mental health care that truly work for people."

Key findings include:

The Meru Health program showed significant reductions in depression (β-5.40) and anxiety (β-3.31) symptoms from baseline to end of treatment

Symptom levels remained significantly reduced from baseline through 24 months

The results are based on a study of 380 participants who participated in an 8-week Meru Health treatment program. These participants reported depression and anxiety symptoms at eight timepoints from baseline to 24 months. Mixed-effects modeling was used to investigate symptom changes over time. The proportion of participants meeting criteria for treatment response, clinically significant change, and remission of depression and anxiety symptoms were calculated up to each timepoint as well as for the full 24 months.

This study provides further proof that Meru Health's therapist-supported, digital interventions work. Meru Health takes a holistic focus, connecting mind and body by helping participants recognize and manage the physical signs and root causes of anxiety and negative emotions — leading to positive long-term change.

About Meru Health

Meru Health brings you convenient access to an app-based program with unlimited therapist support and powerful daily practices to improve your mental health, nutrition, breath, sleep, and more. The Meru Health program achieves superior results when compared to traditional cognitive behavioral therapy or antidepressant treatments. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna and Aetna as well as employer groups. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com

