Meru Health puts 100% of fees at risk

Meru Health is guaranteeing industry-leading outcomes, access and engagement with a new value-based pricing structure

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Meru Health, a leading virtual-care provider pioneering a lifestyle medicine approach to mental health care, is offering its treatment services to healthcare payers and employers with a 100% fees-at-risk pricing structure.

The healthcare industry has been moving towards more value-based care models in recent years. However, when value-based care models are in place, very often only a small percentage of fees are put at risk. At the same time healthcare buyers are increasingly looking for guarantees of outcomes and return on investment. Meru Health has been pioneering value-based pricing models since 2017 and is now moving to a 100% fees-at-risk model.

"We founded Meru Health to change how mental health care is delivered and to help millions of people actually heal, not just get by. We wanted to change the way we approach mental illness as a society, as only psychological or a brain-related set of conditions. There is no mental health without physical health. Our mental and brain health are intimately tied to our physical health, our sleep and our overall well-being, among other things," said Kristian Ranta, founder and CEO of Meru Health. "This is why Meru Health is taking a comprehensive approach in treating conditions like depression and anxiety that goes beyond the traditional talk therapy or medication model. I could not be more excited that Meru Health is now offering its services to healthcare payers with a 100% fees-at-risk pricing model."

This new pricing structure delivers care with fees at risk for clinical, access, and engagement outcomes. Unlike a traditional fee-for-service approach, this pricing structure incentivizes both Meru Health and its employer or health plan clients by encouraging enrollment, delivering quality care with measurable outcomes, managing costs effectively, and achieving medical cost savings. Published cost savings analyses show that Meru Health has achieved total savings and productivity improvements of $6,000 per patient in the first 12 months of treatment for depression and anxiety disorders.

About Meru Health

Meru Health offers quick and convenient access to life-changing interventions for the most common mental health challenges, with unlimited therapist or coach support and powerful daily practices to improve mental health, nutrition, sleep, and more. Meru Health's treatment interventions achieve superior results when compared to traditional cognitive behavioral therapy or antidepressant treatments. Meru Health partners with major health insurance providers like Cigna and Aetna as well as employer groups. For more information, visit www.meruhealth.com.

