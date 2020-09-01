Highspot Announces Inaugural Virtual Customer Conference Spark 2020

SEATTLE, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that makes every customer conversation count, announced the company's inaugural global user conference, Highspot Spark 2020 , will take place on October 7–8. The virtual event will bring together sales, marketing, and enablement leaders and practitioners in a dynamic, digital environment to shape the future of enablement.

"Sales enablement plays a critical role in helping to drive top-line revenue growth," said Jon Perera, Chief Marketing Officer, Highspot. "Spark 2020 is built by and for our customers. Our focus is to facilitate networking, to share best practices and to help sales enablement leaders support the C-suite."

"Sharing insights and ideas among the enablement community provides huge value," said John Paul Mantey, Senior Director of Sales Enablement, Icertis. "Highspot is giving us an exciting forum. My team and I are looking forward to joining the conversation and elevating our game."

Experts will deliver critical insights across more than 25 keynotes and sessions. The conference will also feature interactive workshops, product demos and intimate roundtable discussions where attendees can take their product skills and functional acumen to the next level.

Speakers will include:

Highspot CEO Robert Wahbe will open Spark 2020 by sharing Highspot's vision for the future of sales enablement, including upcoming product capabilities.

Salesforce EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, Commerce Cloud and Community Cloud Adam Blitzer will join Wahbe for an exclusive keynote conversation.

EVP & GM, Marketing Cloud, and Community Cloud Adam Blitzer will join Wahbe for an exclusive keynote conversation. Angela Duckworth , founder and CEO of Character Lab and bestselling author of Grit: The Power of Passion and Perseverance , and Patty McCord , former Chief Talent Officer of Netflix and author of Powerful: Building a Culture of Freedom and Responsibility , will deliver inspiring guest keynotes.

, founder and CEO of Character Lab and bestselling author of , and , former Chief Talent Officer of Netflix and author of , will deliver inspiring guest keynotes. DocuSign Senior Director, Field & Partner Enablement Jeff Leslie will provide insights into how his team localized their Highspot environment to support global enablement initiatives and drive rep adoption worldwide.

Senior Director, Field & Partner Enablement Jeff Leslie will provide insights into how his team localized their Highspot environment to support global enablement initiatives and drive rep adoption worldwide. GM Financial Product Manager Zachary Hyles and Assistant Vice President, Product Management, Marketing & Communications Deborah Malinowski will share how their sales teams have leveraged Highspot to drive conversations with dealer customers in an industry dependent on face-to-face conversations, during the current era of remote work.

Product Manager and Assistant Vice President, Product Management, Marketing & Communications Deborah Malinowski will share how their sales teams have leveraged Highspot to drive conversations with dealer customers in an industry dependent on face-to-face conversations, during the current era of remote work. Icertis Director of Sales Enablement Carl Saxon will share how his team uses Highspot to engage their reps throughout their sales onboarding process and beyond.

Director of Sales Enablement will share how his team uses Highspot to engage their reps throughout their sales onboarding process and beyond. Verizon Connect Marketing Operations Leader Martina Ward will speak to how her team relies on Highspot's integration with Salesforce to track activity and engagement data, giving them a 360-degree view of the account and enabling them to curate content based on its unique characteristics.

To join the ranks of the brightest minds in sales enablement at Spark 2020, Highspot customers can register at no cost on Highspot's website .

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that makes every customer conversation count. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement and actionable analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the highest-rated sales enablement solution on Salesforce AppExchange, G2 Crowd, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple AppStore.

