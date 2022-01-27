Highspot Customer Adoption Surges as Demand for Sales Enablement Rises Worldwide

Highspot customers are reporting high levels of success and satisfaction. Tweet this

Customer Growth and Satisfaction

Armed with product capabilities that enable sales organizations to drive winning behaviors across the team, Highspot customers are reporting high levels of success and satisfaction. In November, more than 1,000 attendees took part in Highspot's global user conference Spark 2021, hosted on the all-new Highspot Spark Community , where leaders across enablement, sales and marketing came together to invent the future of sales enablement.

"With Highspot, our reps can find what they need when they need it," said Laura Valerio, Global Head of Sales Enablement, Vodafone Business. "With that trust comes confidence, which enhances everything from speed to revenue to the customer experience."

As companies across industries and geographies including Compass, Nasdaq and Stripe adopt Highspot, recent customer highlights include:



International expansion: Highspot's revenue across the U.K., Germany and northern Europe more than doubled in the last year. With escalating customer demand across the globe, the company will be opening offices in France and the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Highspot now has more than 40 customers with 5,000 sales reps each. The largest deployment exceeds more than 50,000 end users. Industry traction: Industries with the highest adoption include technology, manufacturing, life sciences and financial services. Four of the world's top medical device companies by revenue have standardized on Highspot.

Industries with the highest adoption include technology, manufacturing, life sciences and financial services. Four of the world's top medical device companies by revenue have standardized on Highspot. Customer success: Over the last 24 months, dozens of Highspot customers have had major initial public offerings (IPOs), and 27 customers made the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100.

Over the last 24 months, dozens of Highspot customers have had major initial public offerings (IPOs), and 27 customers made the 2021 Forbes Cloud 100. Customer satisfaction: A 2021 TechValidate survey found that 100 percent of Highspot customers agreed that Highspot "improves rep productivity" and 88 percent of Highspot's large enterprise customers across the Fortune 500, Global 500 and S&P 500 agreed that adoption of Highspot has "improved win rates and growth in revenue numbers."

Highspot's customer traction, as well as the sales enablement category momentum, has contributed to recent company recognition, including the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, the Forbes Cloud 100, Stevie Award for Customer Service Department of the Year and Fortune Magazine's Best Companies to Work For.

Resources:

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that increases the performance of sales teams by bridging the gap between strategy and execution. With Highspot, our customers turn initiatives into the actions that sales teams must execute and enable sales leaders to measure what is and is not working with deep and actionable insights. Companies like DocuSign, Fiserv, OKTA, Yahoo and Zillow use Highspot to manage content, train and coach sellers and engage buyers. Executing your strategic initiatives with Highspot increases revenue, drives consistent rep performance and improves rep ROI.

