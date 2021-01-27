Highspot Customer Growth Surges Amid Widespread Adoption of Sales Enablement

SEATTLE, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that helps companies get the most from their customer-facing teams, today announced soaring customer growth as companies including Aetna, a CVS Health company; DocuSign, DuPont, Euler Hermes, General Motors, John Deere, ManpowerGroup, Milliken & Company, Nestle, Samsung Electronics America and Verizon Media use Highspot to increase the impact of their revenue teams. Highspot connected more than three million salespeople, channel partners, services reps and customers in modern, digital sales experiences last year, representing a 100 percent increase in platform usage from 2019.

The remote reality has accelerated the pace of digital transformation and changed the way go-to-market teams engage buyers. According to Gartner, Inc., 80 percent of business-to-business sales will happen digitally through 2025 (Gartner, "The Future of Sales", M. Buckley, T. Travis, 8 September 2020). Moreover, Forrester Research stated, "To thrive in 2021 and beyond, B2B sellers will need the right enablement tools to enhance their productivity and engage with prospects and customers in more meaningful ways." (Predictions 2021: B2B Sales, Forrester Research, Inc., October 23, 2020).

"All of the change we've witnessed has only intensified the importance of enablement for any role that engages with customers," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Last year, we released industry-first, native product capabilities that are fundamentally changing how companies drive business outcomes. Our unified enablement platform delivers true agility that helps our customers adapt, perform and achieve consistent revenue performance in any environment."

Fast Facts on Highspot's Customer Adoption

In 2020, Highspot's accelerating customer adoption underscored the critical role enablement plays in strategic growth for enterprise companies worldwide. According to a recent TechValidate survey:

100 percent of Highspot customers agreed that Highspot "improves rep productivity"

88 percent of Highspot's large enterprise customers across the Fortune 500, Global 500, and S&P 500 agreed that adoption of Highspot has "improved win rates and growth in revenue numbers"

92 percent of customers leverage Highspot Sales Plays to land critical initiatives across customer-facing teams

As Highspot's customer base has grown, the company has seen both regional and industry-specific growth, as well as buyer preference for its platform versus competitive solutions:

Highspot EMEA business more than doubled in 2020

Highspot's annual recurring revenue (ARR) from financial services customers more than doubled year-over-year

More than 45 companies switched from competitive platforms to Highspot in 2020

Highspot ranks number one for customer satisfaction of all sales enablement vendors on G2

Highspot has 25 Sales Acceleration Partners , including Challenger, Sandler, ValueSelling Associates and more, giving customers content and expertise from the world's top sales and go-to-market experts directly within Highspot

"Highspot increased our sales efficiency by helping us get the most up-to-date content into the hands of our teams, which has led to improved win-rates and growth in revenue numbers," said Shamis Thomson, Global Manager, Sales Enablement, Hootsuite.

In the year ahead, Highspot will continue to deliver industry-first innovation that solves customers' challenges. For more information, visit www.highspot.com .

About Highspot

Highspot helps companies worldwide get the most from their customer-facing teams. Our unified sales enablement platform gives revenue teams a single solution to elevate customer conversations and drive consistent performance, bringing together native content and guidance, training and coaching, and engagement intelligence – all supported by actionable analytics. Highspot delivers unmatched customer support, with 100 percent of our customers recouping their sales enablement investment. Trusted by Aetna, a CVS Health company; DocuSign, Dow Jones, General Motors, Nestle, Twitter, Verizon Media and many more, we are proud to drive strategic growth for leading companies across the world. As a global company powered by diverse talent, Highspot has earned perennial recognition on Fortune Magazine's and Glassdoor's Best Places to Work lists.

