Highspot Launches Highspot University to Empower Customers to Drive Enablement Impact

New training solution helps customers build platform expertise, learn best practices, and run enablement programs with rigor

SEATTLE, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot , the sales enablement platform that increases sales productivity, today announced the launch of Highspot University, a centralized learning space where customers can learn at their own pace. Highspot University enables customers to unlock the power of Highspot, offering courses, certifications, and workshops to sharpen skills and drive more enablement impact within their organizations. Powered by Highspot's natively-built training and coaching capabilities, Highspot University frictionlessly allows customers to deepen expertise, drive platform adoption and usage, and maximize return on their investment.

According to Gartner®, "Sales enablement budgets will increase on average 50% over current levels by 2027" (Gartner Expects Sales Enablement Budgets to Increase by 50% by 2027, February 15, 2023)*. Enablement teams will have critical choices to make when deciding where to invest to make the biggest business impact. Highspot University is designed to provide customers with the education and support they need to implement Strategic Enablement.

"Enablement done well has the potential to help your sales team win not just the next six deals, but the next sixty," said Kelly Lewis, VP Revenue Enablement, Highspot. "But too often companies squander their budget on a patchwork of enablement activities that don't scale the skills and processes needed to increase sales productivity. With Highspot University, our customers now have an amazing resource at their fingertips to master both the discipline and the technology – empowering them to drive the kind of outcomes that earn enablement a seat at the table."

Highspot University's self-service curriculum is built on Highspot's robust Training and Coaching product, providing in-app, just-in-time learning that lives in the places customers are already working. Customers can leverage training and coaching features including role-specific learning paths, certifications, quizzes, knowledge checks, video practice, and custom rubrics. Current courses cover topics ranging from sales play strategies to content governance best practices. Additionally, customers can earn a Highspot certification and badges, bolstering their sales enablement expertise as they look to develop their careers.

By applying learnings from Highspot University, enablement teams can help equip, train, and coach their salespeople to close deals with confidence. They can also share what they've learned, as well as continue to expand their knowledge, by connecting with learners at other companies in the Highspot Spark Community.

"Highspot makes it easy to train new solution owners efficiently, which is key as our company grows," said Abi Roucka, Learning & Development Operations Manager, Braze. "Because Highspot University is built using Highspot technology, like SmartPages, the layout is incredibly easy to follow and translates seamlessly into the flow of work."

Highspot University is available now to all customers and can be accessed through the Highspot Marketplace or the Highspot Spark Community: https://community.highspot.com/learning/ .

