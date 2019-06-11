Highspot Launches New Integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365

SEATTLE, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the highest customer-rated sales enablement platform, today launched a new integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Sales, which is available on Microsoft AppSource. Joint customers can now leverage Highspot's full suite of capabilities directly within their Dynamics 365 environment to elevate buyer engagement and ultimately, further accelerate revenue growth.

The seamless integration enables go-to-market teams to optimize the buyer experience by combining Highspot's predictive AI-driven content recommendations and deep content performance analytics with comprehensive customer relationship management capabilities – all within their existing Dynamics workflow.

"Sales and marketing teams are drowning in tools. Instead of enhancing the buyer experience, all that noise just complicates things," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "We've taken a different approach by creating integrations that work where our customers work. Embedding our platform capabilities within Microsoft Dynamics 365 ensures an immersive experience for our joint customers that cuts out the noise and accelerates sales productivity."

"Highspot's many Microsoft product integrations give our shared customers a cohesive system for effective buyer engagement," said Steven Guggenheimer, Corporate Vice President, AI and ISV Engagement. "AI for sales is a critical investment area for Microsoft Dynamics 365, and Highspot will give our customers actionable insights that help drive revenue growth."

This integration expands Highspot's broad Microsoft technology support as one of the only sales enablement platforms that integrates with LinkedIn Sales Navigator, Microsoft SharePoint online and on-premises, Microsoft Outlook, and OneDrive for Business, in addition to a dedicated Highspot for Windows application available in the Windows store.

Key Benefits

Improve relevance to buyers: Highspot scores and suggests content to reps that proved effective in driving revenue during past sales within Dynamics 365 opportunities.

Make sellers more efficient: Highspot content and activity are automatically related to Dynamics 365 records, reducing the time sellers spend on administrative data entry.

Optimize selling processes: Highspot enables sellers to find content, view buyer engagement reports, access training, review playbooks, and create new pitches – all within Dynamics 365.

About Highspot

Highspot gives businesses a powerful sales advantage to engage in more relevant buyer conversations and achieve their revenue goals. Through AI-powered search, analytics, in-context training, guided selling, and a broad range of technology integrations, the Highspot platform delivers enterprise-ready sales enablement in a modern design that sales reps and marketers love. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and global support in 125 countries, Highspot is the highest rated solution on G2 Crowd, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple AppStore.

