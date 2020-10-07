Highspot Launches Unified Revenue Enablement Platform

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the revenue enablement platform that makes every customer conversation count, today announced at its inaugural global user conference, Spark 2020, the industry's only natively-built, end-to-end revenue enablement platform. This platform introduces new training and coaching capabilities and Scorecards that provide left-to-right analytics on business impact.

"The majority of companies miss revenue opportunities every day," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "Revenue enablement is the key to unlocking growth. Our platform allows revenue leaders to land strategic initiatives by changing the behavior of their teams – driving consistent revenue performance and drawing a direct line from go-to-market initiatives to business outcomes."

Highspot's platform delivers on the promise of revenue enablement with comprehensive content, guidance, training, coaching, and customer engagement capabilities, all powered by 360-degree analytics. The new capabilities introduced in the Fall '20 release further empower companies to make every customer conversation count – enabling sales teams to drive consistent performance, marketing to land go-to-market strategies, and services to increase customer satisfaction.

Natively-Built Training and Coaching

Every year, companies lose billions of dollars on training that is all but forgotten. Research on The Forgetting Curve shows that within one hour, people will have lost an average of 50 percent of the information presented. What's more, the shift to virtual presents increasing challenges to ensuring that rep training is put into practice.

Highspot delivers training based on how humans want to learn. With an outcome-based approach anchored in the real-world, Highspot supports training and coaching that is just-in-time, engaging and designed to drive retention and behavior change. The natively-built capabilities work seamlessly within the platform, giving revenue leaders a singular system to drive business outcomes.

"With Highspot, all our content is already there, making it easy to create courses," said Carl Saxon, Director of Sales Enablement at Icertis. "We put all of our onboarding and customer-facing content into Highspot, which has helped drive adoption and improve the performance of our go-to-market teams."

Early adopters of the new training and coaching capabilities, including Dialpad, Icertis, Lamar and more, are using Highspot to:

Transform skills of customer-facing teams: Drive behavioral change with real-world training and coaching activities, just-in-time training embedded in sales plays at the moment of action and reinforcement of concepts across workflows.

Drive behavioral change with real-world training and coaching activities, just-in-time training embedded in sales plays at the moment of action and reinforcement of concepts across workflows. Prove business outcomes: Demonstrate the impact of training and coaching on company performance with 360-degree analytics that validate changes in rep behavior and help managers become more effective coaches.

Demonstrate the impact of training and coaching on company performance with 360-degree analytics that validate changes in rep behavior and help managers become more effective coaches. Create high-impact training: Easily create, manage and optimize training courses, from virtual sales kickoffs to rep onboarding.

Scorecards That Provide New Insights to Drive Business Outcomes

Highspot's 360-degree analytics provide a holistic picture across companies' initiatives, teams and customers. The platform's Scorecards offer a comprehensive view of the impact of go-to-market initiatives. This Fall, Highspot is introducing the first of these Scorecards, the Play Scorecard, which enables revenue leaders to understand the impact of a play and answer three fundamental questions:

Does the customer-facing team understand the strategy? Easily track rep and team adoption of any go-to-market play, along with associated training.

Easily track rep and team adoption of any go-to-market play, along with associated training. Are the customer-facing teams executing the strategy? Understand the impact of each play, pitching activity, the most effective content and more.

Understand the impact of each play, pitching activity, the most effective content and more. Is the strategy driving business results? Demonstrate the impact on the bottom line with influenced revenue reporting.

"The beauty of a unified platform is we can now deliver integrated insights across content, guidance, training, coaching and engagement that will change the way companies run their businesses," said Wahbe. "Scorecards are game-changers because leaders can leverage them to take action and drive outcomes in ways they've never been able to before."

Expanded Partnerships, Integrations and Enterprise Certifications

Enterprise-Class Security: Highspot is expanding its security and privacy certifications by obtaining ISO 27001 certification.

Highspot is expanding its security and privacy certifications by obtaining ISO 27001 certification. Brainshark and MindTickle integrations: Highspot is expanding its deep technology partnerships and integrations with Brainshark and MindTickle, giving customers flexibility and a broad range of industry choices.

Highspot is expanding its deep technology partnerships and integrations with Brainshark and MindTickle, giving customers flexibility and a broad range of industry choices. Microsoft Teams integration: Highspot for Microsoft Teams allows users to search and share Highspot content within Microsoft Teams.

To see Highspot's revenue enablement platform in action, please request a demo with the team.

About Highspot

Highspot is the unified revenue enablement platform that helps companies get the most from their customer-facing teams. Our platform delivers intelligent content management, guidance, training, coaching, customer engagement and 360-degree analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a cohesive buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the leader in customer satisfaction ratings across Salesforce, AppExchange, G2, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple App Store.

Media Contact: Elena Edington, [email protected], 206-817-4339

SOURCE Highspot

Related Links

https://www.highspot.com

