Highspot Named a Leader in Sales Content Solutions

SEATTLE, Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that makes every customer conversation count, today announced it has been named a Leader in the Forrester Research, Inc. September 2020 report, "The Forrester Wave™: Sales Content Solutions, Q3 2020." This assessment comes after G2 recently ranked Highspot the number one sales enablement platform and more than 45 companies switched to Highspot from competitors over the last 12 months.

"We're grateful for the recognition from respected organizations that help buyers understand the enablement category and evaluate solutions," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "What will always be most important to us is delivering software that delights our customers and turns their strategy into business results. This recent recognition gives us even more motivation to keep innovating for our customers."

The Forrester report evaluated nine companies based on 40 criteria, which are split into three categories: strategy, current offering and market presence. Of the companies evaluated, Highspot was one of only two vendors named as Leaders. According to the Forrester report, "Highspot excels at solving sellers' productivity needs. Among those evaluated, Highspot enjoys some of the highest revenue growth and net retention rates."

The Forrester report continued, "Highspot is well-suited for midsize to enterprise firms that are building toward using a full array of sales enablement automation across sales content management and delivery, training/coaching, and turning interaction insights into action."

After surveying reference customers, Forrester reported, "Forrester's 2020 evaluation found 15 out of 18 reference customers want a vendor that provides a low learning curve and a straightforward UI." Then, in its vendor assessment, Forrester gave Highspot the highest score possible in the seller experience criteria, writing, "With Highspot, sellers can excel at customizing content, setting account-specific content strategy (valuable in account-based marketing [ABM] approaches), and tracking content engagement at the opportunity level."

Highspot recently delivered its Summer '20 product release , which included a range of new features that improve revenue team performance and power digital selling and virtual enablement for customers worldwide. The company will virtually host Highspot Spark , its inaugural, global user conference, on Oct. 7-8, bringing together sales, marketing, and enablement leaders and practitioners in a dynamic, digital environment to shape the future of enablement.

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that makes every customer conversation count. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement and actionable analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the highest-rated sales enablement solution on Salesforce AppExchange, G2, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple App Store.

