Highspot Raises $75 Million Series D-1 to Enable Revenue Teams Worldwide

SEATTLE, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Highspot, the sales enablement platform that reps love , today announced that it has raised a $75 million D-1 funding round with participation from existing investors ICONIQ Capital, Madrona Venture Group, OpenView, Salesforce Ventures and Sapphire Ventures. The company's total funding is now $200 million. The D-1 investment will bolster Highspot's technology innovation, industry vertical expansion, and enterprise services and support capabilities.

"Our mission to transform the way millions of people work motivates everything we do," said Robert Wahbe, CEO, Highspot. "We're laser-focused on enabling everyone who engages customers to have conversations that win deals, build loyalty and drive sustainable growth."

Highspot enables organizations around the world to elevate customer conversations that accelerate strategic growth. Highspot is the only sales enablement platform that equips revenue teams with guidance on what to know, say and show in every unique customer conversation. Continuing to expand on these capabilities, the company launched its industry-first SmartPage™ technology earlier this year to help teams turn strategy into action.

"Highspot has a strong vision – to enable revenue teams to drive growth through great customer conversations," said Doug Pepper, General Partner, ICONIQ Capital. "We believe they have the leading product and the strongest team in the market to achieve this vision, so we see great things ahead."

Strong customer traction is driving significant growth for Highspot:

Highspot's lifetime customers, users and annual recurring revenue (ARR) more than doubled year-over-year

As the number-one-rated sales enablement platform, the company's expansion ARR has increased more than 350 percent year-to-date

The total number of Highspot SmartPages deployed by customers has increased 607 percent over the last 12 months

About Highspot

Highspot is the sales enablement platform that reps love. We empower companies to elevate customer conversations that drive strategic growth. Our platform combines intelligent content management, training, contextual guidance, customer engagement and actionable analytics. Revenue teams use Highspot to deliver a unified buying experience that increases revenue, customer satisfaction and retention. With 90 percent average monthly recurring usage and global support across 125 countries, Highspot is the highest-rated sales enablement solution on Salesforce AppExchange, G2 Crowd, Microsoft Store, Google Play and Apple AppStore.

